How did RHONJ season 12 end? Previous installment’s finale explored ahead of season 13 premiere

RHONJ is set to return with another explosive season this Tuesday, February 7. The previous season ended with Margeret and Teresa’s showdown and Joe questioning Luis’ past. The season was so intense that it required three reunion special episodes to wrap it up.

In the upcoming installment, things will be different but far from being completely calm. Teresa’s husband Louie helped her move past her issues with Margaret. The latter, however, can now be seen beefing with other cast members.

As per a press release, the upcoming season is expected to have a lot in store for viewers:

"Though Margaret thought that she had turned a new page with Jennifer after last year, she soon finds out that the mom of five has been talking to her ex–best friend, as has Teresa."

RHONJ season 13 is set to premiere on Tuesday, February 7, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

RHONJ season 12’s finale ended with a big fight between Teresa and Margaret

The previous installment of the Bravo show ended while the housewives were on a trip to Nashville, Texas, and Teresa and Margaret’s feud left the cast divided. However, Melissa found herself stuck in the middle since they are both her friends. The two started fighting because apparently Margaret was being chatty and asking too many questions. The two did finally sit down and have a conversation, although that worsened the situation.

During the conversation, Teresa stated that she was not happy with her talking about Louie and that if she did have concerns, she should have come to her in the beginning. Margaret reminded her that it was the first thing she did when she met Teresa at her party and told her to get ahead of it. Teresa then informed her RHONJ costar that she didn’t need to address it for the issue to be out there. Margaret replied:

"It’s out there. Unfortunately, everything’s out there."

Previously, Teresa claimed that she never saw the posts on social media about the abuse allegations against her then-fiance. However, during the conversation, she said that everyone was talking about it, and she saw it on social media and had her friends talk about it behind her back, which seemed like they were making light of the situation.

Margaret told her that pretending it didn’t happen is what comprised making light of the matter and that he should have gone out there and told them that he’s been in bad relationships and is now a better man.

The co-stars argued about what went down as Teresa claimed that Louie did exactly that, but Margaret believed he claimed it to be an allegation and nothing more. In her confessional, Margaret said:

"She is so afraid of losing this relationship that she would rather lie to protect it."

The RHONJ cast members further spoke about their dynamics and how they initially bonded, but things soon got heated, which led to Margaret walking out on the conversation. Teresa said that her friends, such as Jennifer and Dolores, know her, although Marge revealed that they apparently had to lower their standards for her since she’s had a hard life.

Marge further stated that she was going to hold Teresa accountable and won’t put up with her antics. When the RHONJ star, who has been on the show for over a decade, said that she doesn’t want to treat her like s***, Margaret interjected and said that she has and continues to do so.

She added:

"You’ve done endless things, you ripped me to shreds then you’re mad at me I’m not going to wear your workout stuff. You can my a** is wiggling then last night you called me fat."

She added that she called her many abominable names like “white trash" and "c***.” Teresa retaliated by saying that she did all those things because she was mad at her.

