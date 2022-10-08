How did RHOP season 6 end? Recap and more details explored ahead of season 7 premiere

After a dramatic end to the previous season, RHOP (The Real Housewives of Potomac) is back with another installment of the reality show. The new season will air on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

RHOP season 7 will see the return of Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, and Mia Thornton. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan will also be back on the show alongside a new friend, Jacqueline Blake.

Season 6 ended last year with Candiace signing a record deal, husbands Chris Bassett and Michael Darby trying to squash their beef, and Karen renewing her vows with her husband Ray.

Read on to learn more about the finale of season 6 of RHOP.

RHOP season 6 finale - Michael and Chris' heated fight

Episode 17 of RHOP season 6, aired on October 31, 2021, and ended on a rather dramatic note. The synopsis of the season 6 finale, titled Altar-ed State of Mind, read:

"Karen and Ray prepare to say 'I do,' again - and celebrate the occasion with close friends including a special surprise guest. Meanwhile, Robyn brings up issues from the past that throw her relationship with Juan off course. Tensions between the ladies linger, as Gizelle reveals a well-kept secret and Juan's attempts to broker peace between his bros Michael Darby and Chris Bassett goes off the rails."

In the finale, Karen tied the knot again with her husband Ray in a lavish ceremony, surrounded by friends and family members.

However, things soon became tense between Ashley’s husband Michael, and Candiace Dillard Bassett's beau Chris due to their past dispute in season 5. The husbands got involved in a physical fight at Robyn Dixon's annual holiday party.

However, after a lot of back and forth, they both shook hands and agreed to “no more disrespecting each other's wives.”

But soon after, things took a turn for Candiace, who was trying to resolve the conflict between the two. She ended up arguing with Chris about the way he handled the situation with Michael. She even said that she doesn’t think Michael will ever take any accountability for his actions and mentioned that he had the “whitest privilege” she had ever seen.

While Robyn and Juan discussed the possibility of expanding their family, Robyn was not very keen on the idea. She told Juan that before they talked about having another baby, they both needed to be on the same page in terms of child-rearing since she felt that Juan wasn't very involved as a parent when their sons Corey and Carter were infants.

After hearing this, Juan assured her that he is not the same person he was before. However, he wasn't happy that she brought up the subject. He later left her in the warehouse and drove away.

Now, season 7 is set to air after a year and will begin from where things ended in season 6 with new twists, turns, and drama along the way. Episode 1 of the new season of RHOP will air on October 9. The synopsis of the new episode, titled Spring Awakening, reads:

“The Darbys might divorce, but Ashley's story doesn't quite add up; Wendy explores a new venture; Mia's murky social media behavior is questionable; Karen hosts a spring fling celebration of life party; some of the ladies are confronted on their lies.”

Tune in on Sunday to watch the new season of RHOP on Bravo.

