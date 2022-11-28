How rich is Karlie Redd? Singer’s rumored net worth explored ahead of her appearance in Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is back with its third installment. Joining the Love & Hip Hop cast for the international vacation is Karlie Redd, who often finds herself in the middle of the drama.

Karlie is one of the original cast members of the franchise’s Atlanta segment and was a main cast member till season 9. She later returned as a supporting cast member but continued to stir things up regardless of how much screen time she got.

The upcoming show’s synopsis reads:

"Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions."

Karlie Redd’s wealth explored ahead of her appearance in Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3

The rapper, dancer, model, and reality star is well-known for her antagonist appearance on the VH1 show and has often been called messy by many of her cast members. She has made a name for herself in multiple industries, which have earned her an impressive net worth of $1.2 million.

The Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition star Karlie Redd, also known as Keisha Lewis, was born in New York and spent her early childhood shuffling between New York and Trinidad but stayed put in the Big Apple as a teenager. Her modeling career started when she was 16, and eventually, she appeared on television and in magazines.

The upcoming Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition star graduated from the Los Angeles Film School, where she pursued a degree in direction and production. Karlie first appeared as an actress in Black Spring Break 2 in 2001, followed by the VH1 reality show Screen Queens in the same year.

Karlie first appeared on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in 2012 as an aspiring rapper and recording artist and quickly earned herself a reputation for being messy. While the audience lived for the drama she constantly provided, her cast members weren’t her biggest fans.

After season 5, it was discovered that the Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 star garnered 16% of emotional reactions about the show, most of which were negative. Her time on the show earned her $40,000 per episode, which means that for nine years, she collected $880,000.

Karlie was a recurring cast member on Saints & Sinners as Paige Morris, which earned her $10,000 per episode. The movies Karlie starred in or appeared in include Top Five, 20 Days in Atlanta, and We Are Family. In 2019, she signed a deal for $300K with Doc Johnson for a line of adult toys, creating casts of her body parts.

Karlie is now set to appear on VH1's Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 and is ready to serve more drama. In a sneak peek of the season premiere, she tells the cast that Mariahlynn called her messy even though the two have never spoken. Those who have walked the show know that Karlie isn’t one to let things slide, and the upcoming season may see more Karlie-centric drama.

