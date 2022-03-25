How rich is Lala Kent? Reality TV star gifts 1-year-old daughter Louis Vuitton bag

Lala Kent's daughter, Ocean, turned one on March 15, 2022, and she celebrated her first birthday a little early with friends and family.

The highlight of her birthday party came later, when Ocean was presented with an envy-inducing bag, thanks to her mom. The 'Give Them Lala Beauty' founder shared a picture of her little one holding a Louis Vuitton Mini Pochette priced at $880.

The purse was carried in a cute outfit from the Give Them Lala Baby brand, with the cream-colored Newport Onesie costing $26 and a matching Huntington headband costing $14.

Lala Kent's career explored

Lauren Elyse Burningham, popularly known as Lala Kent, was born on September 2, 1990, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born to Lisa and Kent Burningham.

The actress, author, business owner, and mother has a net worth of $2 million. The TV personality has more than 1.7 million followers on her Instagram handle and made a name for herself as a top star.

Lala is best known for her role in the Bravo reality TV series Vanderpump Rules, where she became a main cast member in season six and had cameo roles in seasons four and five.

Besides her role as an actress in the series, she also owns a business empire with a cosmetic line (Give Them Lala Beauty), skincare line (Give Them Lala Skin), and baby-clothing line (Give Them Lala Baby).

More about Ocean's birthday party

The Vanderpump Rules star gave her daughter a lavish party themed around her daughter's unique name, Ocean.

The party brought in Lala Kent's co-stars and friends, including Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright, who made an appearance with their kids.

Lala wrote about the meaning behind the gift:

“I know a lot of you are going to think I’m nuts, but hear me out. I really have a love for bags. My grandmother passed a lot of hers onto me, and I will one day pass them on to O. For my baby girls first birthday, I wanted to get her her first bag. So here she is with it, decked in @givethemlalababy.”

Later, we saw Kent carrying a similar Louis Vuitton bag for herself, the Petits Sac Plat, which retails at a price of $1,820.

The underseas-themed party was just as lavish as the purse, complete with a mermaid costume for Ocean and unicorn bouncy house. Lala shared a post from her party, and one can see ball pits, tablescapes, ocean-themed tees, and baseball hats combining to form a pastel wonderland. As a Louis Vuitton enthusiast, it looks like she saved the best gift for last.

Edited by Siddharth Satish