How rich is Lil Jon? Fortune explored ahead of Lil Jon Wants To Do What? Season 2

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? has returned with a brand new season. The rapper turned renovator, Lil Jon, is set to collaborate with designer and builder Anitra Mecadon to remodel homes into extravagant constructions in the season. The crew will "light up boring houses" during the eight-episode season of the show.

The namesake celebrity of the series, Lil Jon, is a rapper, record producer, disc jockey actor, entertainer, voice actor, and renovator. His net worth reportedly stands at $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? press release states that Lil Jon and Anitra are kicking off the season with an "over-the-top basement renovation" for their clients.

"[The] clients Chris and Dana want to add an epic entertainment area for the whole family. The homeowners will give Lil Jon and Anitra full creative control to dream up a renovation and design that goes beyond the family's wildest expectations," the press release adds.

Season 2 of Lil Jon Wants To Do What? aired on HGTV on July 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Exploring Lil Jon’s career before his appearance in Lil Jon Wants To Do What? season 2

Lil Jon, the leading cast member of the HGTV show Lil Jon Wants To Do What? season 2, was born Jonathan Mortimer Smith in 1971 in Atlanta, Georgia. The rapper was the oldest of five children and attended Fredrick Douglass High School.

As mentioned earlier, his net worth is $30 million and he has earned all of it through his career in the music and entertainment industry.

He started working at So So Def Recordings in 1993 and continued there for the next seven years. He was hired by Jermaine Dupri, and three years after joining the label, he formed his band Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz. They released their debut album, titled, Get Crunk, Who U Wit: Da Album, in 1997.

Lil Jon and his band became known for coming up with a sub-division in the hip-hop genre known as crunk.

In 2000, the band released another album, titled, We Still Crunk which featured songs such as I Like Dem Girlz. This was followed by them releasing musical albums the next two years, Put Yo Hood Up and Kings of Cruck respectively.

Some of his well-acclaimed songs include Get Low, Freek-a-leek, and Yeah! In 2013, Lil Jon collaborated with Pitbull and DJ Snake and released Turn Down For What, which became a multi-platinum hit.

The celebrity has written songs for movies such as Girls Trip, Superfly, The First Purge, and Spies in Disguise.

Lil Jon is now set to return to screens with a brand new season of the HGTV show which first aired last. About the season of Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Lil Jon said that he can't wait for viewers to see what they have created on the upcoming season.

"We went bigger, bolder and way outside of the box for these families. It's been an incredible experience and I'm excited that soon we get to share it with everyone. Get ready for a wild ride!" Lil Jon added.

During the renovation show, Lil Jon and Anitra will meet several homeowners who want to renovate their homes and turn them into creative masterpieces.

