Where to buy the Fila x Lil Jon collaboration? Price, release date, and more explored

South Korean sportswear giant, Fila, has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning American rapper Johnathan H. Smith, popularly known as Lil Jon. The dynamic duo is joining forces for a brand new limited-edition capsule, which pays homage to the rapper's hometown, Atlanta.

The collaborative collection will offer an apparel range and a footwear silhouette. For the collection, Lil Jon recruited an Atlanta-based artist, Freako Rico, to design the collection's graphics. The collection launched on the official e-commerce site of Fila on June 23, 2022, at a retail price range of $35 to $118.

More about the newly launched limited-edition Fila x Lil Jon capsule

Newly launched limited-edition Fila x Lil Jon capsule (featuring Renno Sneakers) (Image via Fila)

The Grammy Award-winning rapper has always been fond of the label Fila. In fact, for his song, Fila (Forever I Love Atlanta), which debuted back in 2004, Lil Jon even gave a shoutout to the South Korean footwear label. Now 18 years after the song's debut, the rapper is finally getting his first collaboration with the footwear giant.

The upcoming collaboration between the rapper and footwear label offers a 3-piece collection. The collection includes two graphic t-shirts and a specially designed pair of sneakers, dubbed The Renno. Speaking about the collaboration, in a press release made by the label, Lil Jon said:

“I’m from Atlanta where we use the acronym ‘Forever I Love Atlanta.’ We rock FILA, and we’ve never stopped rockin’ FILA. The acronym and the city are intertwined."

The Atlanta native rapper has been a longtime fan of the South Korean footwear label. For the newly launched collaboration, the rapper decided to pay homage to his hometown and native city, Atlanta. He added a personal touch to the two graphic tees and the 2021-debuted Renno silhouette, while giving a special nod to his community.

The apparel choices from the 3-piece limited-edition capsule include a classic t-shirt, dubbed the Vulk Short Sleeve Tee. The t-shirts are embellished with a colorful graphic print and come in both white and black colorways.

The tee is highlighted in the collection, since specifically for the t-shirts, Lil Jon tapped an Atlanta-based artist and creative, Richard Montgomery. Montgomery is popularly known as Freako Rico and is known for his illustrations that amalgamate the world of hip-hop with comics.

Talking about Freako Rico's involvement in the collaborative capsule, Jon says,

"“Freako Rico is a well-respected artist in Atlanta and it was important to me that we use a local creative to represent my hometown. His bright and vibrant illustrations and his 90’s design style captured the freshness of the FILA Renno."

The tees feature graphic designs and incorporate, Lil Jon's popular phrase, "AYEEE!", which has different meanings. One of these meanings is a representation of the rapper's native city of Atlanta. The tees come in two colorways - 001 Black and 100 White and in sizes S to 4XL.

Next in the offering is the Renno silhouette, which is clad in 662 Aurora Pink/Brilliant White/Fila Red colorway. The sneakers are crafted in the aforementioned hues with pops of metallic silver.

The Atlanta-based rapper Lil Jon personally selected the color combination to offer a unique and unexpected colorway for his fans.

FILA @FILAUSA AYEEE! The FILA x @LilJon limited edition capsule features a classic t-shirt, designed by Atlanta-based creative Freako Rico. Along with a new ATL twist on the FILA Renno x Lil Jon available now at bit.ly/3Nfm5X0 CAN WE GET AYEEE! AYEEE! The FILA x @LilJon limited edition capsule features a classic t-shirt, designed by Atlanta-based creative Freako Rico. Along with a new ATL twist on the FILA Renno x Lil Jon available now at bit.ly/3Nfm5X0 CAN WE GET AYEEE! https://t.co/g81n0w2R8N

The base of the shoes is constructed in white hued leather, with pops of pink and a red Fila flag, and the laces are clad in a dual red and white tone. The tongues are branded with 'Renno' and 'Fila' lettering. Meanwhile, the mudguards feature another Atlanta reference with the 'AYEEE' lettering.

Additional branding is seen throughout the sneakers with the 'FILA' lettering seen atop the heel tags, alongside the lacing system. The iconic 'F' moniker logo is seen over the outsoles and treads. Lastly, the sockliners are embellished with all-over graphic print that combines the 'AYEEE' and 'ATL' lettering.

The shoes can be availed on the official e-commerce site for $118 in sizes 4.5 US to 15 US.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far