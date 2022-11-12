How rich is Wilmer Valderrama? Popular TV actor’s rumored net worth explored ahead of his appearance on Celebrity IOU 2022

Celebrity IOU will return with a new season on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT with eight star-studded episodes.

Actor Wilmer Valderrama is all set to appear on Celebrity IOU 2022. He will help Property Brothers hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott renovate the house of a special someone who had a huge impact on his life.

Actor and athlete Terry Crews, actress Cheryl Hines, actress Drew Barrymore, supermodel Cindy Crawford, actress Kate Hudson, actor Leslie Jordan, and actress and singer Idina Menzel will also appear on the blockbuster show to honor special people in their lives with home renovations.

Celebrity IOU 2022: Actor Wilmer Valderrama has a rumored net worth of $20 million

The rumored net worth of actor Wilmer Valderrama is $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He has earned the majority of his wealth through films and television shows.

He is well known for his role as Fez on FOX’s Emmy-nominated series That 70s Show. After the production of the show ended, he reportedly purchased the '69 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser used in the show for $500.

He is also loved for his role in NCIS. He has appeared on the show since season 14, reportedly earning $100,000 per episode.

A sought-after leading man, Wilmer has also starred as Will Blake in Fox's sci-fi series Minority Report (2015), Larry Crowne (2011), From Prada to Nada (2011), From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (2014) and To Whom It May Concern (2016), among others. He has even voiced Prince Charming in the John H. Williams animated film Charming (2018) and Handy Manny (2006).

His television credits include Royal Pains (2009), and Wizards of Waverly Place (2007), Raising Hope (2010), Suburgatory (2011), Awake (2012), and more.

The music lover released the single The Way I Fiesta in 2011. He has also appeared in various music videos, including Salud with Sky Blu and Reek Rude.

The philanthropist is also the spokesperson for CHCI (Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute). He is the founder of their Ready 2 Lead program, aimed at educating and empowering Latino youth.

The star has also worked with former US President Barack Obama's Organizing for Action campaign.

In terms of real estate, the actor owns multiple homes. In 2005, Wilmer bought Chuck Norris' former home in Tarzana, California for $3.52 million. He completely renovated and expanded the property from 2 to 3 acres. As of today, the home is worth $5-6 million.

Valderrama also owns a film and television production company, WV Entertainment, which produces various animation and scripted series' to docu-follow reality shows.

More about Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama was born in Miami in 1980. He moved to Venezuela with his family at the age of three and then relocated to Los Angeles at the age of 13. He is of Colombian and Venezuelan descent and is fluent in both Spanish and English.

He has been engaged to model Amanda Pacheco since January 1, 2020. The two have a daughter, Nakano Oceana Valderrama.

Tune in on HGTV on November 14 to watch the new season of Celebrity IOU as Valderrama will be seen renovating the house of someone who changed his life.

