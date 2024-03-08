How did Sister Wives star Garrison Brown die? Cause of death explained

Garrison Brown was the son of Sister Wives star Kody and the second out of his four wives Janelle Brown. He was found dead in his house by his sibling Gabe because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sister Wives is a show about Kody Brown who lived with his four wives Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn. The objective of the unique show was to cover the happy lives of a polygamous household. Garrison Brown, 25, was seen in the most recent season of the show which concluded in November 2023.

While the cause of his death is confirmed to be suicide after any foul play was ruled out by the police, the reason behind it still remains unknown.

Cause of death of Sister Wives star Garrison Brown

According to Marca, the Flagstaff police department explained in a statement that "officers responded to a report of a death inside a home. Upon arrival, officers met with a sibling, identified as 'Gabe,' and discovered Mr. Brown deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Additionally, Flagstaff police Sgt. Jerry L. Rintala explained to USA Today that Garrison's death was not the result of foul play and that his case was still being investigated. The reason behind Garrison's drastic step to end his life is also unknown.

Garrison was found by one of his five siblings Gabe. Apart from his own five siblings, Garrison also had twelve half-siblings from his father's other wives. When he appeared in the last season, the plot mostly revolved around the rift between the families of Kody's four wives.

Garrison Brown's last message and his last Instagram post

His last message to their family group chat was revealed by the police according to US Weekly, he wrote, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days." Janelle had noticed that he went silent on the chat after that.

On February 29, mere days before Garrison was found dead, he made a heartfelt announcement on his Instagram about his new cat, which reflected his kind heart. The caption to his post said, "Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice."

What did everyone have to say about Garrison Brown's sudden death?

Garrison's mom Janelle Brown took to Instagram to express her grief over Garrison's death. She said, "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." Kody Brown also posted a similar statement on his Instagram.

Garrison brown official Instagram account also posted a message that said, "Our beloved brother/son Robert (aka Garrison) passed late last night. We appreciate the love and support from all those who have given it." It continued to read, "We ask that everyone please respect our privacy and space through this hard time."

TLC also gave a statement to USA Today after the news of Garrison's death started circulating the internet. They said, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

All the 18 seasons of Sister Wives can be streamed on Discovery+.