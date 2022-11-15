"How the tables turned": Clip of Bhad Bhabie resurfaces online amid blackfishing controversy over new look 

Social media personality Bhad Bhabie has left netizens bewildered by her new look. The rapper took to her Instagram story where she appeared to look a few shades darker than her original skin tone. This left netizens enraged and accusing her of blackfishing.

In the video which has now gone viral, Bhad Bhabie can be seen sporting a blonde wig with straight blonde hair, wearing a black turtleneck full-sleeved top and accessorizing the outfit with a chain-like necklace. Her makeup left netizens perplexed. Many noted that she looked more orange than her original skin-tone. Her lips also looked much bigger than usual.

After discussions of her blackfishing took place online, Bhad Bhabie posted an image of the foundation she used for her makeup, on her Instagram story. This looked like a darker hue of foundation which did not match her lighter skin tone. However, she wrote on the top of the picture “Case Closed.”

In the next Instagram story, she addressed her followers and explained why she is not active on Instagram. According to XXLmag, the 19 year old wrote:

“Don’t ever ask me again why I don’t be on IG. I don’t make no money on here. I don’t need to be on here. I do it for my fans, but y’all take it too far every time. It’s honestly honest and weird.”

After Bhabie addressing the blackfishing allegations, netizens continued to express doubt about her and endlessly accused her of using a darker foundation tone to appear a different race. One Twitter user also posted a video that foreshadowed the content creator’s current predicament. In the video, Bhabie said:

“Who wants to be Black, I don’t understand that, I really just can’t comprehend it.”

Netizens accuse Bhad Bhabie of blackfishing

Internet users paid no attention to the rapper, who addressed the accusations. They took to Instagram and Twitter to slam Bhabie for blackfishing. Many noted that she is making the same blunder as that of Grande, who has been accused of blackfishing in the past as well. A few tweets read:

“You cannot act a color”: Bhad Bhabie addresses cultural appropriation accusations

This is not the first time Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, has been accused of blackfishing. In a 2017 interview, the Dr. Phil alum claimed in a The Fader interview that she was not taking part in cultural appropriation. The Bestie rapper said:

“I look at that cultural appropriation s**t and I just ignore it because it’s ridiculous, it really is. You cannot act a colour. Do not tell me I’m acting Black because I’m not. I’m acting urban, or whatever you want to call it. I don’t even have a name for it, I call it ‘me.’ How I act is me. I get braids all the time, you can’t tell me I’m acting Black because I braid my hair. That makes no sense whatsoever.”

For those unversed, the term blackfishing was coined by Twitter user @WannasWorld to describe a non-Black person attempting to cosplay a Black person. Unfortunately, it has become a popular trend amongst several celebrities. A few who have been accused of doing so include Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Jesy Nelson amongst others.

