How did Talina Fernandez die? Cause of death explored as prominent Mexican TV presenter passes away at 78

Well-known television personality and actress Talina Fernandez recently passed away from complications of leukemia on June 28, 2023, at the age of 78. She was hospitalized before her death. Over the years, she featured on various shows and also hosted some of them.

Several popular faces, along with her friends, paid tribute on various social media platforms. Author Concetta Bertoldi posted a picture on Facebook and wrote that she has lost one of her close friends who changed her life and the world in wonderful ways.

"I will miss you dearly Talina I am so grateful that you are now resting with your beautiful daughter Mariana until we meet again I love you," she added.

Musical artist Isabel Lascurain shared a video on Facebook featuring her interview with Fernandez. Recalling the conversation, Lascurain wrote:

"Remembering with much love and sadness at the same time, that a few months ago I was with her, we talked about the nice things, laughed and enjoyed. An episode and a talk that I'll keep in my heart forever. God bless her and may she rest in peace. Kisses to the sky my beloved Talina."

Actress Andrea Legarreta shared a Facebook post in which she thanked Fernandez for the moments they spent together.

Talina Fernandez was struggling with leukemia for a long time

Talia Fernandez was taken to the hospital before her death (Image via Medios y Media/Getty Images)

The news of Talina Fernandez's demise was revealed by her son, Coco Levy, who spoke to the media gathered outside the hospital, stating that his mother was very weak.

Coco revealed more details, saying that his mother contracted the disease quickly and unexpectedly and that no one was aware that it had degenerated. He stated that his mother was in a lot of pain and had to be hospitalized. Stating that she passed away in a few hours, Coco added:

"It started out as a weakness a month ago and suddenly it turned into dysplastic myelosis and that ended up being leukemia."

Mayo Clinic says that leukemia refers to the body's blood-forming tissues, and a few of them are common in children. Leukemia is of different types, with some of them common in children and others in adults.

Common symptoms of the disease include fever, fatigue, infections, weight loss, swollen lymph nodes, bleeding or bruising, nosebleeds, tiny red spots in the skin, sweating, and bone pain. The treatment is dependent on the kind of leukemia and other factors.

Talina Fernandez appeared in many films and TV shows

Born on August 2, 1944, Talina Fernandez went to the National Institute of Cardiology, where she finished her graduation in nursing. She made her acting debut in the 1970s when she made guest appearances on shows like Caras y gestos, Muchachita, and more.

Talina was the host of various shows that included Rim Bom Video, Nuestra Casa, Hoy, and others. She was also the host of the Academy Awards and participated in some shows, including Big Brother VIP: Mexico, 100 mexicanos dijeron, and Bailando por la boda de tus seunos.

Talina Fernandez's survivors include her children Gerardo Patricio, Juan Jorge, and Mariana Levy, along with a few grandchildren. She first tied the knot with Gerardo Levy, which ended in divorce. She then exchanged vows with politician Alejandro Carillo Castro in 1981, and the duo divorced in 2015.

