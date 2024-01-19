How tall is Jarrett “JT” Thomas? Southern Charm star's whereabouts explored

The recent season 9 of Southern Charm saw three new faces introduced to the show, Jarrett 'JT' Thomas, Rod Razavi, and Rodrigo Reyes. While the latter two remained in the periphery of the main plot, Jarrett 'JT' Thomas made the main plot. Standing at 5 feet 8 inches, Jarrett looks dapper, fitting right in the 'charming' cast.

Jarrett's priorities were clear from the beginning as he had entered the show looking for a Southern belle. The 38-year-old had his eyes on Taylor Ann-Green even before he got to the show and his persuasion of her tangled perfectly with the ongoing plot. He achieved his affluent status because of his job as a realtor which enabled him to be a part of the rich cast.

Where is Southern Charm's Jarett 'JT' Thomas from?

Jarrett 'JT' Thomas originally hails from Virginia and has lived in many American cities growing up. He blended right into Charleston, South Carolina because his work made him make a living here. His wanting a southern wife tells a lot about his liking for the place.

Jarrett also has a penchant for partying as he is a pro at Charleston's night scene. He is often seen visiting his fellow cast member Leva Bonaparte's club Republic, which has a reputation of prestige as seen on the spin-off Southern Hospitality.

Jarett owns 'The Inns' a luxury vacation rental company based in Charleston. Like most other Southern Charm stars, JT's business also is an extension of his family's money. His mom was an interior designer in Washington D.C. who drew the ladder for him to climb on.

JT was seen admitting in episode 3 of season 9,

"She showed me the ropes, and now I invest in real estate, I develop real estate, I renovate real estate."

JT's area of expertise is vacation homes which he both invests in and manages. His Instagram bio features a link for booking houses for Airbnb and event spaces owned by 'The Inns'.

Jarrett 'JT' Thomas' ex-wife and his relationship with Taylor Ann Green

Jarrett went through a divorce in the past that he was seen talking about with his mom in episode 6 of season 9. He told the cameras that he got married at the young age of 22, which lasted about four to five years. He added,

"I really loved my ex-wife, but I just don't think people should get married when you're 22. I often wonder if I had met her at 30, would it have been different? Because I would've been more mature.”

Jarrett never hid his liking for Taylor since he joined the show. He was even seen asking Shep why he broke up with Taylor because she is "literally perfect". He kept openly expressing his thoughts about Taylor for the rest of the season. He even picked a fight with Austen Kroll for pursuing her.

In the final episode 15 of season 9 of Southern Charm, Jarrett finally proposed to her. He pulled her to the side at Whitney's party and did what he long wanted to, but to his misfortune, he was rejected.

Southern Charm's popularity is a long-reigning one now that another season has wrapped its plot. The 2 Part Reunion episodes were highly discussed which increased the show's likeliness to return with a new season.