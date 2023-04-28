How to tell if someone blocked you on TikTok? Methods revealed 

From challenges to trends and making hilarious clips, TikTok is the go-to app for most social media users for short videos. Being a popular cultural trend, the app has millions of users hooked to the platform. However, like most social media applications, TikTok also values the privacy of users and allows any user to block someone for any reason.

Being blocked on TikTok can be frustrating, especially if you have no idea whether or not you have been blocked. Fortunately, there are several ways to tell if someone has blocked you on TikTok.

One of the most common ways to tell if someone has blocked you on TikTok is by checking if you can still see their profile and content. If you can no longer find their profile or view their videos, there is a high chance that they have blocked you. However, this is not always a definitive indication, as they may have also deleted their account or changed their username.

Hence, there are other better ways to check if someone has blocked you on the app, which can further enable you to take appropriate actions.

Steps to follow if someone has blocked you on TikTok

If you suspect that someone has blocked you on TikTok, you may want to confirm your suspicions to be sure. While there is no direct notification to tell you that someone has blocked you, one can take a few steps to determine if this is the case. The first indicator is that you can no longer find them on the app through your profile. However, there might also be a scenario where they have either disabled or deleted their account.

Hence, the best way to check, in this case, is to check from some other profile of your family and friends if that particular account is visible through theirs. If it is, then they have blocked your account. Another way to check is to see if they are still on your following list. If their name does not appear, then chances are they might have blocked you.

leila @Q4SLEILA how to block someone on tiktok? how to block someone on tiktok?

Another great way to check if the account has blocked you on TikTok is to check your notification panel and the comments or like you might have put on any of their videos to see if it still exists. Once you try to tap on their TikTok, it might show a sign that does not allow you to view the same. In this case, you are surely blocked by the user.

Users can also check their DMs or messages folder to check if their messages still exist. If you can’t see the same, chances are you have been blocked by the user. Furthermore, it is also important to know what happens when someone blocks you. In this case, you cannot view their profile, engage with their content, or with them through messages.

Mitzella @mitzeLLa HOW TO MASS BLOCK ON TIKTOK HELP HOW TO MASS BLOCK ON TIKTOK HELP https://t.co/Fj5vHwmPVH

Furthermore, blocking someone can be for various reasons. Parents often block certain accounts from a child’s phone or account if they feel their content is inappropriate for the little one. However, if you are someone who wishes to block a user, all you need to do is go to the settings, hop on to privacy settings, and add the username to the list of the blocked accounts.

Additionally, many users wish to know if there is any way one can get unblocked on the short video-sharing app. Sadly, there is no way one can unblock themselves from someone else’s account. All you can do is ask the person to unblock them if you happen to know them personally.

Poll : 0 votes