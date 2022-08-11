How did things end for Arshneel Kochar in Indian Matchmaking Season 2? Meet the shy bhangra-loving cardiologist

Indian Matchmaking returned for Season 2 on Netflix, exploring the traditional custom of arranged marriages in the modern day. Singles from the previous season returned, along with newbies looking for the perfect match. One among them was Arshneel Kochar, who hailed from Cleveland.

Arshneel is a doctor and cardiologist in the final leg of his fellowship. Although he tried various dating apps, he found no luck. He shared that dating in Cleveland was challenging.

This is why he turned to Mumbai's top matchmaker. Based on his criteria, Sima Taparia was able to find three matches for the Indian Matchmaking star.

Out of the three matches, Arshneel went on a date with two women but had a good connection with only one of them. Here's all you need to know about Arshneel Kochar and his match Rinkle Goyal from Indian Matchmaking Season 2.

Arshneel from Indian Matchmaking is charming, loves Taco Bell, and wants a dog

Arshneel Kochar is a down-to-earth and sincere person whose dedication to his profession could be why he has been finding it tough to settle down. As a cardiologist, he's always wanted to do what was best for his patients, and now after seeing his friends get married, he's decided to put himself first.

Sima Taparia met Arshneel and his father at his home in Cleveland, where the potential groom opened up about his list of criteria. He shared that he wanted his future wife to be his best friend and have a cute smile. The Indian Matchmaking star shared that he wanted someone who was independent and that she should be open to having kids and a dog.

When Sima asked him if he was looking for someone in the medical field, he shared that it wasn't a deal-breaker. Arshneel said he was "hoping to find someone who has their own passion." The one deal-breaker he had was that his future bride should be a non-smoker.

Arshneel also shared that he was a fan of Mexican food and that Taco Bell was his guilty pleasure. He revealed that he had a sauce sachet that said 'Marry Me' and hoped his future wife would find it funny.

Sima found three suitable matches for Arshneel based on his criteria

After talking to Arshneel and his father, the Indian Matchmaking star could narrow down three matches for him. She found two women from the medical field because they would easily connect with Arshneel, as they would have a lot to talk about.

Jasmin Singh hails from Los Angeles and is an Interventional Pain Management Physician. She was Arshneel's first match. His second match was with Rinkle Goyal, born in Mumbai and currently working as a dentist in Chicago. The third match was Anjali Naska, a professional in financial services who hailed from San Jose, California.

Arshneel shared similarities with all three matches and needed time to select one potential date. After talking it out with his friends, Arshneel went on his first date with Anjali. Before going on their date, he met with her family.

Though things started on the right foot, he shared that he didn't get to connect with Anjali much because the conversation was constantly being directed towards her mother, brother, or uncle. The duo then, as a part of their date, went out to play mini golf.

Although they had fun, Arshneel got a little apprehensive when she revealed that she hadn't dated an Indian before. Hence he decided not to pursue Anjali.

Arshneel and Rinkle's journey on Indian Matchmaking Season 2

After his date with Anjali, Arshneel went on a date with Rinkle Goyal. The two hit it off immediately as they noticed their coincidentally color-coordinated outfits. Sima shared that she had been friends with Rinkle's family for a long time and hoped that the two would hit it off.

They didn't just bond over the same shade of outfits but also for their love of food. The duo could also openly talk about their expectations and deal breakers. The Indian Matchmaking star and Rinkle had a great first date, and they decided to go ice skating for their second date.

Arshneel didn't back down from asking weighty questions during their second date either. He asked her if she had dated any Sikh men before, and Rinkle opened up about how she had experienced the culture first-hand. The couple had fun while ice-skating, with Rinkle having a fall but Arshneel lending his support to help her.

At the end of the date, Rinkle shared that she liked him and would like to get to know Arshneel better, and he felt the same. The two ended the date by exchanging phone numbers.

Viewers will see what happened between the couple when the series returns for season 3. Indian Matchmaking Season 2 is exclusively available only on Netflix.

