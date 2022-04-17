How to use Scrabble Word Finder? Everything to know about the helper website to enjoy the new online version of the game

It would be remiss of Scrabble to overlook the wildfire popularity of online word games, set in motion with Wordle's worldwide acclaim among wordsmiths. But the original word game was not one to sit back and watch as Wordle threatened its monarchy over the terrain.

On National Scrabble Day (April 13), the Hasbro and Mattel-owned brand announced its new online version with game developer Scopely. It is marketed as "the meeting point for all Scrabble lovers from around the world."

The web version comes with several features, including an in-game Word Finder, meant to help players easily find the top-scoring words for the game.

Guide to using Scrabble Word Finder

The Word Finder was designed to be a simple, easy-to-use solver and helper website for the classic board game.

The tool description reads:

"The goal of this site is to help you win in Scrabble word game, especially if you're stuck for long and need some external help or just a little hint to move forward. However, you may also find this useful for learning/exploring new words and settling disputes with your opponents, with our handy dictionary checker."

Interestingly, Scrabble Word Finder has existed on its independent website for a while, offering more advanced features than its in-game counterpart.

As of now, it supports three dictionaries, with the default one being TWL, the official Scrabble dictionary for the US, Canada, and Thailand. For the UK and the rest of the world, players will need to select the SOWPODS dictionary manually.

The third dictionary, Enable, is an accompaniment for another multiplayer word game — Words with Friends.

A sample of the workings of the Word Finder (Image via PlayScrabble)

The feature allows players to put in 15 letters, including blank tiles, which can be denoted using '?' or space. The number of blank tiles inputted per search is limited to two.

If players wish to specify any particular prefix or suffix for their target word, they can use the advanced options. This targeted search is highly beneficial for players to filter out the most accurate results tailored to their specific needs, thus saving them precious time.

In a new update reflected in the web version, Word Finder introduced what can be argued to be the helper's best feature. In this new feature, the finder displays the scores for each word and sorts them in descending order of points by default.

This one feature singlehandedly increases the efficiency of the helper manifold and fulfills its purpose of equipping players with top-scoring words to clinch wins easily.

For those interested in expanding their vocabulary and exploring the new words generated by their searches, Word Finder lets players look up their meanings simply by clicking the word. The finder's software automatically initiates a dictionary lookup via a standard WordNet dictionary.

Many have even used the handy Word Finder in their daily Wordle or similar word game endeavors. There has been some debate about whether its use is considered unethical or "cheating", but the balance tips in favor of the negative by a small margin.

