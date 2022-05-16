How to watch Angelyne? Release date, cast, trailer and more about Emmy Rossum's series

Angelyne, a limited series of eight episodes, covers the glamorous and mysterious details of the billboard sensation/owner of the iconic pink Corvette. The show is set to drop this Thursday, May 19, 2022, exclusively on Peacock.

Long before the Kardashians' rule over the industry, the blonde stunner existed, giving life to more than 200 billboards all around LA at once in '80s. The series is a spruced-up period piece, starting with Angelyne's first billboard in 1984 and continuing on a crazy journey as she gains money, status, and unimagineable attention.

While the series will play up the star's flashy glamor, and boldness, it will also dive deep under all the glitz, glam, and makeup to explore the person underneath all the dazzling lights and how her ancestry and origins shaped her into the woman she became and still is today.

Release date, cast, trailer, and more about Peacock's Emmy Rossum-starrer Angelyne

The Peacock limited series can only be accessed via the streaming service. There will be an eight-episode premiere on Thursday, May 19. Emmy Rossum stars in the limited series previously revealed in the official trailer on April 19, 2022.

Due to her meteoric rise from relative anonymity to media prominence, Angelyne is a crucial iconic figure who serves as the inspiration for the forthcoming Peacock limited series. The upcoming series aims to strip away the veils behind the mysteries and take the audience on a journey around tinsel town in a pink Corvette.

The stellar cast includes:

Emmy Rossum as Angelyne

Alex Karpovsky as Jeff Glasner

Lukas Gage as Max Allen

Hamish Linklater as Rick Krauss

Charlie Rowe as Freddy Messina

Michael Angarano as Danny

Tonatiuh as Andre Casiano

Martin Freeman as Maurice Wallach

At the same time, it is vital to highlight that the limited series is an unauthorized biography. The real-life billboard icon did not participate as she refused to talk about her past and actual identity. Her long-held secrecy was ultimately broken by a 2017 Hollywood Reporter piece that finally answered all of the nagging concerns about her.

Based on an investigative article by The Hollywood Reporter's Gary Baum, the billboard icon will be shown as both a public persona and a woman who lives underneath all the glamor. As well as covering her past as the daughter of Holocaust survivors, the show will explore who she was before she rose to fame and the everyday struggles she faces as a Hollywood celebrity.

All the eight episodes of the limited series will premiere on Peacock on May 19, 2022.

Edited by Suchitra