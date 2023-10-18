How to watch Saw X at home? Digital release date confirmed

Lionsgate has announced the digital release date for Kevin Greutert's Saw X 22 days after its theatrical release. The film is the tenth installment in the Saw franchise and serves as a direct sequel to the original 2004 Saw movie. The recent release, which brings back the infamous antagonist in the series, John Kramer, sheds light on the events that take place between the first two movies of the franchise.

Saw X will be made available for premium video-on-demand from October 20, 2023, and in 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-Ray formats from November 21, 2023, onwards.

Kevin Greutert's Saw X to release digitally on October 20, 2023

The latest chapter in the Saw series has redefined the genre of gory horror as Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw to haunt his victims through intricate traps and torture machines. The film from Lionsgate was made on a budget of $13 million and has earned $42 million in the United States and Canada alone, as per Collider.

Lionsgate has now announced the digital release of Kevin Greutert's Saw X despite the movie's box office success.

The video-on-demand release has been scheduled for October 20, 2023. The film will also be released in 4K Ultra HD for $42.99, Blu-Ray for $39.99, and in DVD format for $29.96 apart from digital rental or purchase options.

The physical release of the movie will treat fans to three hours of bonus content, which includes deleted scenes, trap tests, additional footage from the make-up department, and behind-the-scenes footage of the documentary Reawakening, which has been divided into the following chapters:

I Want to Play a Game: Bleeding New Life into the Saga

This Time It’s Personal: Characters and Casting

Another Time, Another Place: Locations and Cinematography

There Will Be Blood: Production Design and Make-up

Leave Nothing to Chance: Post-Production

Live or Die: Release and Legacy

As of this writing, Lionsgate has not shared any information regarding when the movie will become available for streaming. However, it can be expected to release on Starz first followed by Peacock, as per Lionsgate and Universal's streaming deal.

Meanwhile, the synopsis of the film gives fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the Tobin Bell-starrer.

It reads:

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer - only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable."

It continues:

"Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

Apart from Bell, the film also stars Shawnee Smith, Shawnee Smith, Steven Brand, and others. Saw X has a runtime of 118 minutes and has been produced by Mark Burg and Oren Koules.