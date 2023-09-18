Saw X's latest 'Eyeball Trap' features in new clip of the horror thriller

The Saw franchise has become synonymous with the gory horror genre and the upcoming installment, Saw X, in the franchise will continue to feature the gut-wrenching violence inflicted by the antagonist in the series.

Set to release on Friday, September 29, 2023, the Kevin Greutert horror thriller will act as a sequel to Saw (2004) and a prequel to Saw II (2005) and will bring the infamous protagonist Tobin Bell back to the big screen. A freshly released preview of the violent methods used in the storyline was released on September 15, 2023. The clip featured an Eye Vacuum Trap that got the hearts of horror fans racing with excitement and anticipation.

Saw X releases glimpse of the Eye Vacuum Trap, which is used on a hospital worker

Ever since the release of the original film in 2004, the Saw franchise has become a benchmark in the horror genre. A recently released clip by Lionsgate Movies proves the same by giving viewers a glimpse into the torture techniques used by Jigsaw or John Kramer in Saw X.

The promotional poster art of Saw X also featured the torture device, shaped in the form of an X. This was none other than the Eye Vacuum Trap. The recently released clip sees a hospital worker strapped into a chair with tubes attached to his eyes. His hands are pinned down to a mechanism that breaks off his fingers one at a time as his other hand is forced to turn a dial to free him from the elaborate fixture.

The clip features a voiceover by Tobin Bell from a speaker in a dingy room where he instructs Isan Beomhyun Lee, the sanitation worker, to turn the dial within 60 seconds.

Bell's John Kramer says:

"I'd like to play a game. Perhaps one that addresses those sticky fingers of yours. I've had my eyes on you and I do not like what I see. Your job as a custodian is a noble one.. sanitizing and sterilising the hospital, helping patients avoid sickness. But there is a sickness inside you that needs to be exiled."

He continues:

"You have the ability to not only save your soul today but your sight. All you have to do is click the dial across the five positions and you live to see another day. You have 60 seconds."

Saw X follows the story of John Kramer as he travels to Mexico to find a cure for his cancer via a rather experimental medical procedure. This risk not only turns out to be an elaborate scam but also puts him in a vulnerable position. This forces him to return with a newfound purpose and try his methods of justice on people who have wronged him.

While the film remains true to its roots by focusing on moral dilemmas, it also pushes boundaries with regard to how much the new-age Saw audience might be able to stomach.

Jigsaw has used several diabolical traps including The Reverse Bear Trap (Saw), The Razor Wire Maze (Saw II), The Shotgun Chair (Saw III), and The Laser Collar Trap (Jigsaw), and Saw X seems to continue this legacy of deadly contraptions.

Saw X is set to release domestically on September 29, 2023.