How to win 7-Eleven fashion collaboration items? Details explored

The retail convenience store 7-Eleven is stepping into the fashion world with the launch of several snack-inspired sneakers and apparel collections that customers can win online.

The collection is being released under the retail store's new project, the Brainfreeze season summer. The collection can be won by customers who purchase the participating products at Stripes, 7-Eleven, or Speedway stores through the Speedy Rewards, 7Rewards, or the 7NOW delivery.

The participating products include Big Gulp, Slurpee, Fanta, Reese's, Red Bull, Doritos, Ruffles, and more.

Those interested in winning the award can go to the stores, purchase the products, and make 10 entries per day in the raffle to win the prizes.

More about the 7-Eleven's Brainfreeze Season program and fashion rewards

7-Eleven's Brainfreeze Season program and fashion rewards (Image via 7-Eleven)

The new fashion collaboration is part of the retail chain's latest Brainfreeze Season summer promotion. The promotion project was launched in May 2022 and will continue until September 6, 2022. During this time, the retail store will keep launching new products into its range of prizes, which includes concert tickets, round-trip packages, sneakers, apparel, snacks, and more.

In the latest edition, the retail store has revealed collaboration products from Red Bull, Fanta, Reese's, and more. The official press release introduces the program,

"To keep fans feeling hot and staying cool this Brainfreeze Season, 7‑Eleven, Inc. is releasing unexpected and exclusive collaborations with fan-favorite snack and beverage brands to take wardrobes to an ELEVEN."

The brand further revealed that customers who purchase the participating products from the stores mentioned above stand a chance to get their hands on apparel and accessories inspired by the snacks they love. 7-Eleven's executive Vice President, Marissa Jarratt, talks about the latest collection,

“Brainfreeze Season is a time for us to help our customers quench their thirst for Slurpee drinks…music…and, of course, fashion. We know our customers are always on the cutting edge of culture and style, and are looking for ways to get even closer to the brands they love."

The products include new sneakers inspired by Dunkaroos, Reese's, and Fanta. The Reese's footwear is made in collaboration with Shoe Surgeon. The footwear silhouette arrives in a thick-soled sneaker clad in brown, black, and bright orange hues. The upper of the shoes are constructed out of suede and mesh materials.

The second offering from the sneaker collaboration includes Slurpee and Fanta. For the sneakers made in collaboration with Slurpee and Fanta, the shoes are designed by Dank & Co.'s designer Jake Danklefs. The sneakers are adorned with branding from the Slurpee drink, and the graphic includes the shapes mimicking water splashes.

The sneakers come constructed in low-top silhouette form with splash-shaped panels in vibrant shades of blue, yellow, pink, and white.

The third sneaker comes in collaboration with Dunkaroos, which comes in the form of a low-top leather pair, clad in the shades of blue, yellow, pink, and green, plus multiple multicolored dots and 7-Eleven's Fred mascot, which is painted by Tyler Wallach.

Other than sneakers, the collection also includes a apparel lineup. The first apparel collection comes in partnership with Red Bull BC One. The apparel line includes baseball caps, athleisure hoodies, and drawstring backpacks in white, blue, and red hues.

The apparel collection comes adorned with Fred graphics from the Red Bull BC One.

The fashion capsules include sneakers, fashion, and accessories in collaboration with Flamin' Hot Cheetos, dubbed the Flamin' Hot x Braille collection. The collection includes flame-printed sneakers, coordinating hats, sweatshirts, and a skateboard.

