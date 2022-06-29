Howard Stern blackface photos resurface as radio talk show host is slammed after saying he might run for President

On Monday, June 27, radio host Howard Stern expressed his consideration for the Presidential run in 2024. This decision is likely to have been fortified by the recent reversal of the abortion rights established by the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.
Stern, on his own show, expressed his opinion about the Supreme Court Justices over the decision on abortion rights and spoke about hypothetically replacing them if he were President of the United States.
Following him expressing his intent to potentially run as a Presidential candidate for 2024, netizens have been pointing out Stern's history with blackface and mocking him for it.
Netizens slam Howard Stern with blackface photos and the usage of the n-word
In 2020, Donald Trump Jr. pointed out a video in his tweet where Howard Stern had painted his face black and used the n-word multiple times to mock a Black person through his portrayal. The performance was a part of Stern's 1993 New Year's Eve special. He later addressed the incident on his SiriusXM show and said:
"I'll be the first to admit. I won't go back and watch those old shows; it's like, 'Who is that guy?' But that was my shtick, that's what I did, and I own it. I don't think I got embraced by Nazi groups and hate groups. They seemed to think I was against them too. Everybody had a bone to pick with me."
While some compared these recent developments with the instance of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing a brown face at a 2001 "Arabian Nights" themed party. However, a few tweets appeared to support Stern as well.
What did Howard Stern say about his potential Presidential Campaign?
In his show on SiriusXM radio, Stern said he is being serious and is not just talking about his Presidential run lightly:
"If I do run for President, and I'm not f**king around, I'm really thinking about it, because the only other thing I'm going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices…I would have is to make the country fair again… I'm not afraid to do it. As soon as I become President, you're gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bulls**t"
In the episode, Stern further explored the potential candidacy. He said:
"I went into a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing that'll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College. I'm getting rid of it. And then Robin said, 'Well, can you do that as president?' And I said, 'I don't know, let's find out!'"
Later, he spoke about how Presidential candidates have too big of an agenda. However, Howard Stern said he would focus his plan on making the United States "fair again."
He said:
"I'm actually gonna probably have to run for president now."
From his statement, it appeared that the overturn of the Roe v Wade ruling has been one of the main reasons behind his current devotion to the US Presidential race in 2024.
However, he later added another condition to his potential candidacy. During the show, Stern told his co-host Robin Quivers that his decision to run would further depend on whether the Republican party backs Donald Trump for his re-election as the President of the United States. Stern further claimed that he would beat Trump's a** in such a case.