Hunters season 2 review: Revisionist Hitler never felt so fresh

Hunters premiered with their bold premise over three years ago, throwing the world into a compelling neo-Nazi mix that included the great Al Pacino at the center of it all. If the premise was not enough to draw fans, the gory and gritty violence surely ticked the box for most. While the series was not released for three years, the enjoyable first season seemed to be the conclusion of the story.

Thankfully, Hunters returned with their sophomore, bringing back the story of the Nazi Hunters in a completely different setting. It is difficult to understand why the David Weil series needed to change course and turn into something entirely different, but whatever it accomplished in season 2 is deserving of praise. Particularly in light of the appearance of a revisionist Hitler (Udo Kier), who could also be the season's best element overall.

Read on for a detailed review of Hunters season 2.

Hunters season 2 review: The good and the bad of the Al Pacino series

Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 @PrimeVideoCA



Season 2 drops tomorrow on Prime Video #HuntersTV Revenge is coming. Gear up for new episodes with a refresh on what went down in the first season of @HuntersOnPrime in under one minute.Season 2 drops tomorrow on Prime Video Revenge is coming. Gear up for new episodes with a refresh on what went down in the first season of @HuntersOnPrime in under one minute.Season 2 drops tomorrow on Prime Video 💥 #HuntersTV https://t.co/uiarvMWCee

Rarely does a TV show dare to create a topic that is this complex and bold? It is even rarer when it decides to pivot in another direction in its second season. At the end of the first season, it was evident that the show needed to take another path, but the second season almost felt like a new show altogether.

This is not necessarily bad as the creators managed to pivot cleverly enough to compensate for the thrills that may be missing in the new season. The fun first season was unlike the more clever, more poised second.

The heart of the story is still the same, it just lacks the comical conviction of Nazi-killing fun. But it is more devious, more careful with its steps, and more driven towards the goal of redemption.

Udo Kiers' Adolf Hitler is arguably one of the things that are so special about the new season. The entire story surrounding the revisionist Hitler is not new to films and literature. But Kiers' take is simply fascinating, and so is his story on the Hunters. Without spoiling anything, it is safe to say that this is one of the more intriguing things on the show.

Michael Hauff @TheFFRealist

One of the more underrated shows on Prime. I'm going to be all over @huntersonprime tomorrow!!One of the more underrated shows on Prime. I'm going to be all over @huntersonprime tomorrow!! One of the more underrated shows on Prime. https://t.co/zJRjVTXW7Y

Al Pacino's Meyer Offerman seems a bit out of place. With an actor of his caliber in the cast list, the series decided to feature him amply despite the plot going in a different direction. This is one of the things that the second season could have done better.

With the story of a man whose fate we already know, Al Pacino's character loses the charm that made him stand out in the first season. Other than that, the only other negative thing that viewers may point out about Hunters season 2 is its inconsistency in every episode. Some episodes are way better than others, making this series a little shaky at times.

In any case, this is a decent smartwatch that is quite compelling for the most part. It is a successful follow-up to Hunters and is still worth watching.

All the episodes of the show are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

