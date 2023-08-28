“Hyung is here”: BTS’ Jimin reacts hilariously after running into RM’s birthday poster in public

BTS’ Jimin had the funniest reaction to running into bandmate and Bangtan's leader RM in the most unexpected way. The Serendipity singer was traveling in the evening or late at night when he came across RM's birthday billboard in Seoul. He took a picture of the Indigo singer's birthday billboard sign and captioned it: "Hyung is here," with the surprise emoticon accompanying his comment in Korean.

For the unversed, two BTS members celebrate their birthdays in September: Jungkook on September 1 and RM on September 12. Unsurprisingly, ARMYs are leaving no stone unturned to ensure RM and Jungkook are greeted with the grandest of surprises for their respective birthdays.

BTS’ Jimin's heartfelt reaction to RM's birthday billboard earns loving "MiniMoni" references from ARMYs

BTS’ Jimin's hilarious yet heartfelt post for RM is not only a testament to their long-standing friendship and bond but also their deep-found love and appreciation for ARMY-created birthday projects.

The life-size hand-painted poster of Bangtan's leader included the date "2023.09.12", which happens to be his birthday, with his name "KIM NAMJOON" written in bold, accompanied by a loving message, "You live, so we love." Coincidentally, prior to Jimin's reaction, RM too shared a snap of his birthday billboard on his personal Instagram stories with a simple pink heart emoji.

ARMYs were happy to receive their token of appreciation and acknowledgement from BTS’ Jimin and are suspecting that "MiniMoni" were perhaps out for one of their famous late-night bike rides when they saw RM's birthday billboard. For the unversed, "MiniMoni" is the nickname given to Jimin and RM, with Mini referring to the Serendipity singer and Moni referring to the Indigo singer.

Notably, BTS’ Jimin and RM are one year, one month, and one day apart in age. While Bangtan's leader, RM, was born on September 12, 1994, the Filter singer was born on October 13, 1995. They are also close friends owing to their similar ages and temperaments as the middle members of Bangtan.

ARMYs are aware that MiniMoni enjoy going on late-night bike rides by the Han River in Seoul whenever they have free time and also share pictures and videos with fans. ARMYs are hoping that BTS’ RM and Jimin share more heartwarming reactions to their birthday projects.

What are BTS’ Jimin and RM up to these days?

BTS’ Jimin and RM are busy with their solo endeavors. Jimin had a fantastic run with his debut solo album FACE's title track, Like Crazy, securing the number one rank on the Billboard Hot 100 upon debut.

Currently, he is busy with promotional activities for the luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co., for which he is the ambassador. On the other hand, RM is busy preparing for the release of his next album, which may be released sometime next year. This will mark his first official release post-his debut solo album, Indigo.

According to Bangtan's leader, his sophomore album is touted to be five times better than Indigo. More details about their future activities and military enlistment plans will be unveiled at a later date.