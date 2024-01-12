"I had an annoying person constantly DMing me": The Originals writer Carina Adly MacKenzie accidentally blocked an actor on Instagram

Carina Adly MacKenzie, the American television writer and producer, recently revealed on X that she had accidentally blocked an actor on Instagram after they spammed her from a secret second account.

On January 10, 2024, the creator of The Originals and The Flash wrote on her social media:

"I had an annoying person constantly DMing me on Insta that I must cast this one actor on a show I’m working on. So finally I blocked them. And the thing popped up like “would you also like to block their other accounts?” And I said yes. Anyway. It blocked the actor. SIGH"

The writer has not disclosed who the actor was that had spammed her with DMs (Direct Messages) on Instagram.

Netizens curious as Carina Adly MacKenzie reveals she accidentally blocked an actor

Expand Tweet

Carina Adly MacKenzie was born on December 20, 1986, in Connecticut. She is a writer and story editor for The Originals television series. She also worked as an editor at Zap2it and was a writer/executive producer for The Originals: The Awakening.

The writer has also worked on the drama series, Roswell, New Mexico (2019), and the sci-fi series The Flash (2014) as per IMDb.

Carina Adly MacKenzie recently opened up about how she was annoyed by an anonymous person on Instagram constantly messaging her on Instagram DMs. The alleged texter was insisting that Carina cast the actor for the show she was working on.

When Carina Adly MacKenzie decided to block the anonymous account, she also chose Instagram's option to block the other accounts they might own. This led to the writer accidentally blocking the actor in question. Mackenzie concluded that it was the actor who had made the account to nudge the writer towards signing them.

Netizens were curious about who this alleged actor might be and why they took such measures for a chance to be cast. Some of the reactions are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carina is currently working on a series version of the E. Lockhart novel We Were Liars with Julie Plec, the creator of Vampire Diaries. The unnamed actor might have wanted to get a chance to work on this project.

In March 2023, Carina Adly MacKenzie and Plec spoke about the series adaptation of the book. They said:

"We’ve been obsessed with this beloved story for years and for a while, it seemed like it might be the one that got away from us. But finally, we are elated to be bringing it to life with everyone at Prime Video and UTV, who are just as passionate about this twisty tale as we are."

Amazon had asked the two creators of one of the most popular fictional drama franchises The Originals and Vampire Diaries to work on We Were Liars. They added that E. Lockhart also participated in the project, saying:

"We're also incredibly grateful that the author has joined our creative team behind the scenes. As die-hard book fans ourselves, we have one message to the many loyal readers out there: if anyone asks you how it ends… just lie."

The official logline describes the project as “a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts.” The YA book has sold nearly 3 million copies since it was first published, as per Variety.

Plec and MacKenzie will be writers and executive producers on the series, with the former writing the first episode and MacKenzie writing the second. The release date of the drama has not been disclosed yet.