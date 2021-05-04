"I was bawling my eyes out": Valkyrae reacts to Disguised Toast defending her from online hate, as cancel drama rages on

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently responded to fellow streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang's comments on stream, where he praised her for being a friend who "cares too much."

The 29-year-old YouTuber and co-owner of 100 Thieves recently jumped to the defense of Disguised Toast after serious allegations of racism and pedophilia were leveled against him online.

I hope those that were hurt found closure through this! I think it’s great you addressed it, I personally have always known you had a dark sense of humor sometimes and seeing this/others reactions to this opened my eyes a bit as well. I Appreciate you toast! — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 2, 2021

While he remained resolute in the face of criticism, his emotions seemed to get the better of him when it came to protecting his friends from unwarranted hate.

Known for sharing a close bond with Valkyrae, his recent comments recently incited a response from the latter. Valkyrae then returned the favor in a wholesome manner.

Valkyrae and Disguised Toast's friendship continues to win hearts online

Valkyrae and Disguised Toast are two of the biggest names in streaming today. They have amassed a stellar following over the course of their respective careers.

Together with Corpse Husband and Sykkuno, the quartet are popularly referred to as the "Amigops" by fans. Of late, however, Valkyrae, too, has been on the receiving end of unwarranted criticism.

From being unnecessarily dragged into the Addison Rae x TommyInnit Dream SMP drama to being slammed for hosting the "maskless" 100 Thieves CashApp event, the last few days have been pretty rough on the streamer.

Despite that, she recently provided a fine display of selflessness by extending support to Disguised Toast, whom she often refers to as her big brother.

In response to Disguised Toast's heartfelt defense, Valkyrae responded with these comments:

"Toast has a ton of friends and he's friends with a lot of really good people . I'd like to think that I'm a good person and that I'm a good friend to Toast as well. We all will hold each other accountable . Everyone knows Toast has dark humor, sometimes he crosses a line. I understood where a lot of people were coming from. But as a friend of Toast, I can say that he is none of those things that he has spoken about and was accused of . All of his friends vouch for him. It's just distasteful humor, I agree. "

She also attempted to take accountability for what she perceived were her own flaws and revealed that she became emotional in the aftermath of Disguised Toast's recent praise:

"That's where I lack communication I think. It's something that I'm flawed in life ... being more eloquent with my words and being more aware of how my words can be perceived . I'm not as well-spoken as a lot of other people. I wish I was. It was a good learning lesson for everyone. "

"When he was talking about me and his friends and stuff , I was bawling my eyes out . What he said about me was so nice and it made me realize that I do tend to care too much more than I can speak"

From sending him a heartfelt message of appreciation after he was left out of Jimmy Fallon's Among Us stream to always holding him in high regard, Valkyrae and Disguised Toast's friendship is undeniably one of the most wholesome in the streaming community today.

Can we appreciate the friendship between toast and Rae more often, it’s so unnoticed by many and it needs to be seen, they’re always there for each other, they are best friends, they are equals , they share the same energy, they look out for each other, they defend each other🍞🔪 — LUMINARAE brooke☀️🦇🩸 (@_AngelsHA_) April 17, 2021

The life of a streamer is certainly no cakewalk, as it comes with its fair share of pros and cons.

Despite having to bear the brunt of an increasingly toxic internet space from time to time, Valkyrae and Disguised Toast can certainly take solace in the fact that they always seem to have each other to rely on.