Valkyrae cries on stream while speaking about Disguised Toast's exclusion from Jimmy Fallon's Among Us Twitch stream

During her recent stream, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter became emotional while speaking about Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang's recent exclusion from Jimmy Fallon's debut Twitch stream.

The 29-year old is known to share a close bond with the rest of her "Amigops" trio, i.e., Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast.

Over the last few months, the quartet's exploits in Among Us have remained unmatched, with fans flocking to see them churn out memorable content regularly.

Disguised Toast, The JESTER King, The Polus King, A Man with a Infinite IQ, The GIGA Brain, Sherlock Holmes of the AU, The Scooby Killer, The Soul Reader, THE FACE OF THE AMONG US. #weloveyoutoast pic.twitter.com/qCYiHe5aYV — 🍞 (@tropicvikngs) April 7, 2021

However, their armada of fans was left distraught after Disguised Toast was seemingly not invited to Jimmy Fallon's debut Twitch stream recently, which featured Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.

While the rest of the Amigops went on to stream alongside Jimmy Fallon, Toast's absence left a giant-sized hole that soon led to an outpouring of support from the online community.

Regarding the situation above, Valkyrae recently opened up about her equation with her fellow streamer and, in the process of doing so, ended up becoming teary-eyed.

Valkyrae x Disguised Toast continue to win hearts online

Recently, Disguised Toast opened up on his recent snub from Jimmy Fallon on stream, leaving fans with bittersweet afterthoughts and certainly a lot to ponder over.

From reflecting upon his time at Twitch to making poignant remarks about his fading marketability, Toast's heartfelt address left many fans emotional.

However, what ended up winning over fans online was his revelation about Valkyrae, where he revealed that she made it a point to reach out and check in on him. He also stated that, unlike others, she rarely forgets about him.

In response to this particular clip, Valkyrae could be seen getting emotional on stream recently as the YouTuber and co-owner of 100 Thieves shared her honest opinion of Toast.

While praising him, she could also be seen stifling back tears:

"Oh My God, I'm gonna cry! Oh, Toast, I'm getting emotional. Toast, in my eyes, is like a genius, and he has like, this effect where like if he acknowledges something that I do that's like smart or cool, it feels valuable to me. It feels really cool impressing Toast cause he's so smart. Oh My God, I actually teared up. It just makes me really sad to see him talk about it. I just think Toast is super cool."

Valkyrae also elaborated further upon Jimmy Fallon's recent Twitch stream, with regards to Toast being left out, as she heaped praise on him:

"He is going to be my first pick if I have the option. Cause I feel like out of everyone, Toast is the most deserving. Toast is the face of Among Us. I feel like he is the Among Us king. I just know that Toast's content is literally Among Us."

In light of the wholesome dynamic that the duo share, several fans took to social media to praise their friendship:

@Valkyrae

Thank you for always taking care of your friends, I have seen you talking about Toast from the recent Among Us lobby with Jimmy Fallon.

You deserve a lot more for having a big heart, I will always support you from now on! Thank you rae! — oreo (@teozyyy) April 9, 2021

i just watched the clip of rae reacting to toast and i actually cried. i love them so much 😭🥺 — pancake || 🍞 (@__toastace) April 9, 2021

the admiration she has for toast aaa i love them — jp (@lipstickboy_) April 8, 2021

rae talking about toast :’) imma cry — ً vero. ♡ 🦇❗️ (@CATGIRLSHIT) April 8, 2021

#RAE: it feels really cool impressing toast because he’s so smart...i feel like toast deserves more.



the way rae has so much respect for toast and clearly looks up to him is so heartwarming 🥺 — mel (@agorapovic) April 8, 2021

Image via Jeru TV/ YouTube

With her recent remarks, Valkyrae once again won over hearts online, courtesy of her wholesome friendship with Disguised Toast.