"Rae would never forget about me like people do": Disguised Toast reveals Valkyrae reached out to him post Jimmy Fallon snub

Jeremy Wang, aka Disguised Toast, recently shared a heartfelt story about fellow streamer, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, on stream.

The 29-year old former Hearthstone pro recently garnered massive support online after he opened up about his exclusion from Jimmy Fallon's debut Twitch stream.

Being one of the most prominent faces in the streaming circuit, Disguised Toast appeared to be quite bummed over the fact that he wasn't invited to be a part of Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream.

Together with Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno, the popular quartet are often referred to as the "Amigops".

While the other 3 Amigops went on to feature on Jimmy Fallon, Toast's exclusion left a gaping hole which left fans distraught.

wish you were playing with us toast ;___; — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 6, 2021

In his recent address, he touched upon several thought-provoking issues which ranged from his marketability quotient to revealing how he is often left out of various promotions.

This, in turn, triggered a special hashtag called #WeLoveYouToast, where numerous fans showered appreciation upon him.

Keeping this in mind, Disguised Toast recently revealed that Valkyrae made it a point to check in on him recently.

Advertisement

Fans respond warmly to Valkyrae x Disguised Toast's wholesome dynamic

At one particular juncture during his recent stream, Disguised Toast revealed how he felt much better knowing that at least he had the respect of his peers.

He then opened up about what Valkyrae said to him recently in order to make him feel better about the whole situation:

"Rae sent me a really nice message yesterday that made me feel a lot better cause obviously I was a little bummed about it , hearing about it for the first time and Rae reached out saying like 'Hey, if she had any impact she would have a 100 percent picked me. And that made me feel really good cause Rae has always made me feel like she wouldn't forget about me like people do"

Over the course of the last few months, Disguised Toast and Valkyrae have left fans in awe of their wholesome camaraderie and hilarious sibling dynamic.

In a previous stream, Valkyrae had famously referred to Toast as her older brother, to whom she often goes for advice.

Advertisement

By the looks of Toast's revelation above, in a role reversal of sorts, it was Valkyrae's turn to offer him valuable advice this time around.

In light of this wholesome revelation, several fans showered praise upon Valkyrae and Disguised Toast's friendship:

Ima cry VALKOST SUPREMACY (Friendship name) — ☀️🦇🌱🍞 (@worldxrose) April 6, 2021

when rae said he thinks of toast as her big brother she meant it — pearl☀️ co-owner of 100t stan (@ValkyJade) April 6, 2021

this is why I love rae 🥺 she is always looking out for her friends, she will never leave anyone behind — chrissy ☀️| CEO valkyrae’s hand holder (@zoracabello) April 7, 2021

Rae is the sweetest person ive ever seen — Valkybread (@Simone26472504) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

WAIT IM ACTUALLY GOING TO CRY i feel like this duo is never talked abt and im super glad Rae is there for all her friends wtf im so emotional — opeRAEtor ☀️🌱 (@JulianneCamil) April 7, 2021

They care about each other so much 🥺🥺 — Luluartsss 🌱 (@Luluartsss) April 7, 2021

"rae has always made me feel like she wouldnt forget about me like people do" the fact that rae sent toast a message saying she wouldve definitely chosen him. i love their friendship so fucking much — ☆ (@miniirae) April 6, 2021

Image via KEKW Twitch Moments/ YouTube

Advertisement

Image via KEKW Twitch Moments/ YouTube

Image via KEKW Twitch Moments/ YouTube

Over the course of her career, Valkyrae has often dabbled in striking a perfect balance between both her professional commitments as well as her personal relationships with her friends such as Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast.

With Toast's recent revelation only serving as further testament to her wholesome persona, Valkyrae continues to cement her place as an undisputed fan-favourite in the world of streaming.