"Rae would never forget about me like people do": Disguised Toast reveals Valkyrae reached out to him post Jimmy Fallon snub

Jeremy Wang, aka Disguised Toast, recently shared a heartfelt story about fellow streamer, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, on stream.
The 29-year old former Hearthstone pro recently garnered massive support online after he opened up about his exclusion from Jimmy Fallon's debut Twitch stream.
Being one of the most prominent faces in the streaming circuit, Disguised Toast appeared to be quite bummed over the fact that he wasn't invited to be a part of Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream.
Together with Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno, the popular quartet are often referred to as the "Amigops".
While the other 3 Amigops went on to feature on Jimmy Fallon, Toast's exclusion left a gaping hole which left fans distraught.
In his recent address, he touched upon several thought-provoking issues which ranged from his marketability quotient to revealing how he is often left out of various promotions.
This, in turn, triggered a special hashtag called #WeLoveYouToast, where numerous fans showered appreciation upon him.
Keeping this in mind, Disguised Toast recently revealed that Valkyrae made it a point to check in on him recently.
Fans respond warmly to Valkyrae x Disguised Toast's wholesome dynamic
At one particular juncture during his recent stream, Disguised Toast revealed how he felt much better knowing that at least he had the respect of his peers.
He then opened up about what Valkyrae said to him recently in order to make him feel better about the whole situation:
"Rae sent me a really nice message yesterday that made me feel a lot better cause obviously I was a little bummed about it , hearing about it for the first time and Rae reached out saying like 'Hey, if she had any impact she would have a 100 percent picked me. And that made me feel really good cause Rae has always made me feel like she wouldn't forget about me like people do"
Over the course of the last few months, Disguised Toast and Valkyrae have left fans in awe of their wholesome camaraderie and hilarious sibling dynamic.
In a previous stream, Valkyrae had famously referred to Toast as her older brother, to whom she often goes for advice.
By the looks of Toast's revelation above, in a role reversal of sorts, it was Valkyrae's turn to offer him valuable advice this time around.
In light of this wholesome revelation, several fans showered praise upon Valkyrae and Disguised Toast's friendship:
Over the course of her career, Valkyrae has often dabbled in striking a perfect balance between both her professional commitments as well as her personal relationships with her friends such as Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast.
With Toast's recent revelation only serving as further testament to her wholesome persona, Valkyrae continues to cement her place as an undisputed fan-favourite in the world of streaming.