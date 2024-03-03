"I bet it ends with barbecue and beers" - Fast and Furious 11 sparks memefest before official confirmation

The Fast and Furious movie series is one of the most curious and exciting franchises in the entertainment business. Fans are treated to fast-paced chases, action-packed scenes, and a cast of characters who have all gone on to become well-known figures in their own right with every new chapter.

It's not only the on-screen action that captivates the fans; it's the talk and speculation surrounding each new release that truly gets them going. The internet is in a frenzy over the recent discovery on Memezar's Instagram post, which purportedly quoted Vin Diesel and implied that the upcoming sequel of Fast X will be the final in this thrilling saga.

Fans are in the mood for some fun, excitement, and a sense of nostalgia as they prepare for the epic conclusion of the saga. One such perceptive fan anticipated a fitting conclusion, bringing on other more creative predictions. Speculating that it would conclude with a barbecue and beer, the netizen said:

"I bet it ends with a barbecue and beers."

A fan reacts to the latest news on the upcoming Fast and Furious movie (@memezar)

From all the speculations, one thing is clear. As fans anxiously await more information, the upcoming Fast Saga promises an experience unlike any other, whether it's the last lap or simply another pit stop.

Vin Diesel teases about Fast and Furious 11 being the final one

In a recent social media post on February 24, actor-producer Vin Diesel hinted that the Fast 11 movie might be the final in the action-thriller series.

The 56-year-old actor recently stated on Instagram that it would be an "understatement" to suggest that he and the entire team are excited for the finale, which is "incredibly powerful," while sharing a photo of his role as Dominic Toretto from the movie trilogy.

With a thrilling plot, a promising cast, and a release date not too far off, Fast 11 is the next action-packed entry in the franchise. A sequel to Fast X, it will have Dwayne Johnson returning as Hobbs and Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Ludacris as their respective characters.

Calling the fans the "backbone of the global saga," Diesel said the massive success of the saga was only because of their immense support. He concluded, saying, "This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together."

Reactions to post about Fast and Furious 11 being the last in the saga

Ride with the Fast and Furious (Image via vindiesel@Instagram)

The meme-fest continues as anticipation grows, expressing the wide range of emotions felt by fans across the globe. The caption of the meme page stated disappointed that there wouldn't be any more Fast and Furious 23 with an elderly Vin Diesel cruising through space, but others found it amusing.

A fan hilariously remarked, "Bro is running out of diesel." "He's fed up with family finally," another person surmised, alluding to the franchise's recurrent subject of familial ties.

The caption of Instagram account @memezar

Fast and Furious 11 is set for release on April 4, 2025.