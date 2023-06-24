"I had a boyfriend who told me I’d never succeed": When Lady Gaga recalled a heated exchange with an ex

Singer Lady Gaga is one of the most well-known pop icons across the world. Over the years, she's become a household name and has a huge fan base globally. She is a thirteen-time Grammy awardee and has multiple hit albums to her name. However, the star had to face a lot of struggles, obstacles, and detractors when she began her career. She also dealt with snide comments about her ambitions and dreams.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2010, the Poker Face singer revealed how an ex-boyfriend of hers kept wishing for her downfall.

“I had a boyfriend who told me I’d never succeed, never be nominated for a Grammy, never have a hit song and that he hoped I’d fail,” she recalled what her ex told her.

Lady Gaga is known for the tenacity that she has displayed through the ups and downs of her musical career. Needless to say, she didn't leave that conversation without a fitting reply which shows that her hunger for fame and success has always been strong.

Gaga clapped back saying that someday when they weren't together, he [the boyfriend] wouldn't even be able to go to a deli without hearing or seeing her. Her response was indeed prophetic because it captured the true extent of the fame that the pop star currently enjoys.

Lady Gaga was constantly criticized and given unsolicited advice

The House of Gucci actress is no stranger to unsolicited advice and unwanted criticism from fans, haters, and the media. In the same interview with Cosmopolitan, Gaga spoke about how she had been on the receiving end of several unfavorable comments over the years.

Such comments attacked not only her music but the way she chose to express herself through her art. Gaga was also told to constantly "fit the mold" so she appeared to the larger audience. However, the Bad Romance chose not to pay attention to it and does her own thing.

During the interview, she told the publication that she "ate sh*t" for a very long time as she didn't fit the mold and was told that she was very pop or "too theater" for the audience.

Talking about her own personal aspirations and ambitions, Lady Gaga admits that she always had extremely high expectations of herself. However, she said that this didn't sit well with the people around her who constantly doubted her talent. The Born This Way hitmaker went on to say that she had always been "delusionally ambitious" to the point that people didn't understand her at all.

However, that wasn't the end of the criticism that Lady Gaga faced. She was critiqued on Twitter as well where people accused her of being a "Madonna rip-off" during the former's Born This Way era.

That being said, in her aforementioned interview, Gaga said that she has a very supportive group of friends who give her the strength to go on. She claimed that her friends joke that she was dead until she gets on stage.

What is Lady Gaga up to now?

Lady Gaga wrapped up her seventh headlining concert tour The Chromatica Ball in September 2022 to support her sixth album Chromatica. She is currently working on expanding the range of her cosmetics brand Haus Labs which recently released four new neutral shades of their Le Monster Lip Crayon.

Lady Gaga also recently posted a picture of her on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux where she plays Harley Quinn. The movie is set to be released on October 4, 2024, in the USA.

Lady Gaga is one of the most legendary pop icons of the current generation. She has constantly proved her haters wrong by showing what a truly successful and wonderfully versatile career looks like, and that is the biggest clap back of all time.

