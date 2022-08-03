"I can’t stand you Kim": Welcome to Plathville fans slam Kim for not caring about her kids amid divorce proceedings

Tonight on Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale, Kim and Barry told their children about their divorce proceedings. They said that they wanted to be united in some form in front of the kids. They added that the divorce would be finalized in the summer, and it was uncertain who would move out of the house. They further noted that selling the family home could be an option, but they were sure that there would be a different living scenario.

Kim said that she had been focussing on her dance studio previously and could not pay attention to the kids. However, she was still not ready to balance work and family life. She said she and Barry would always be friends and be there for the kids.

Lydia said she was not prepared for this change in her life and was confused about how things would work out. She further volunteered to stay with her dad. Kim was shocked upon hearing this as she thought Lydia would move in with her friends, being a young adult.

Isaac noted that he hoped to offer love and support to everyone in this challenging phase. Moreover, Amber said that her mother had once told her that she would not divorce her father but had now broken that promise. As a result of all these realizations, Barry tried to cheer up the kids by saying that the transportation was fluid in their area and that they could easily visit each other.

Kim said in a confessional that the situation was a challenging step for her as it would start her new journey as an individual. Welcome to Plathville fans felt Kim lacked emotions while sharing details of her divorce with her kids. Fans further felt terrible for the five kids still living at home with their parents.

Welcome to Plathville fans blame Kim for her divorce

Kim had previously called out Barry for not putting effort into their marriage and blamed him for the divorce, but Welcome to Plathville fans blamed her for the divorce and asked her to move out of Barry's home. They felt Barry is making all the sacrifices in the divorce proceedings.

They further noted that Kim did not care much about her kids.

Chris GOAT @VA_NYC80 I understand if you're not happy in your marriage you end things but Kim wanted the divorce but Barry's continues to make all the sacrifices while she's reaping the benefits #welcometoplathville I understand if you're not happy in your marriage you end things but Kim wanted the divorce but Barry's continues to make all the sacrifices while she's reaping the benefits #welcometoplathville

🇵🇷🇵🇷ReadAndShade🏳️‍🌈🌈 @ReadAndShade So Kim gets the house and dad gets thrown out! She wanted to leave! #welcometoplathville So Kim gets the house and dad gets thrown out! She wanted to leave! #welcometoplathville

j @jaderaer Kim has barely been emotional about telling the younger kids... this is weird #WelcometoPlathville Kim has barely been emotional about telling the younger kids... this is weird #WelcometoPlathville

Teresa @tlynnlion1 Did Kim not hear anything Ethan said about education? She didn’t hear he wasn’t taught the basic academic skills and he played catch up as an adult? She patted herself because he enjoys restoring cars as a hobby. #welcometoplathville Did Kim not hear anything Ethan said about education? She didn’t hear he wasn’t taught the basic academic skills and he played catch up as an adult? She patted herself because he enjoys restoring cars as a hobby. #welcometoplathville

Jenni B. @onezenmama I am so glad to be married I would not want to be single this day and age. I hope Kim knows the grass isn’t always greener #welcometoplathville I am so glad to be married I would not want to be single this day and age. I hope Kim knows the grass isn’t always greener #welcometoplathville

Ashley @Asheystew Kim must be way worse than what we could imagine because all the kids are team Barry in this divorce. #welcometoplathville Kim must be way worse than what we could imagine because all the kids are team Barry in this divorce. #welcometoplathville

JOCELYN WILLIAMS @JOCEJOCE2011 Barry also taking it pretty good also. He doesn't seem like he wants to fight for his marriage. I'm confused on him with it though. Was she the true puppet master and what she says goes? #WelcomeToPlathville Barry also taking it pretty good also. He doesn't seem like he wants to fight for his marriage. I'm confused on him with it though. Was she the true puppet master and what she says goes?#WelcomeToPlathville

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 I’m pretty sure Kim does not give one fuccccc where Lydia & her prayer closet resides #welcometoplathville I’m pretty sure Kim does not give one fuccccc where Lydia & her prayer closet resides #welcometoplathville

A recap of last week's episode of Welcome to Plathville

Last week on Welcome to Plathville, the entire family visited Joshua's grave on his birthday. Kim accidentally ran over him by a truck when he was just a small child. Olivia initially enjoyed the company of Ethan's siblings as they played the 'Freeze Game' but left the graveyard after Kim arrived on the spot.

She did not invite Kim to the family event, but other members felt they should have let her come as it was a 'family' issue. Olivia, too, arrived on the scene with the crew but did not get out of the car.

Ethan was angry at her but still prepared a birthday meal for her. Olivia was extra flirty towards Ethan after seeing that he gifted her a leather jacket, but he said it would not make him forget the past.

Ethan later confronted his mother over his traditional upbringing and homeschooling, because of which he always felt he was lagging behind the other kids. He also accused her of giving a piece of wrong dating advice, marrying someone before dating them, and not having physical intimacy with them

It has not been confirmed if Welcome to Plathville will return for another season.

