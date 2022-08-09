"I don’t see it": Seeking Sister Wife fans wonder what women see in Marcus in Episode 10

TLC's Seeking Sister Wife returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, and it was undoubtedly dramatic. After his date with Janae, Marcus opened up about his polyamorous lifestyle to her. Although she wasn't into it, she decided to meet Taryn and India. Fans who witnessed the conversation between the trio wondered what they saw in Marcus and why they wanted to be with him.
Episode 10 of Seeking Sister Wife, titled So Many Things Could Go Wrong, featured Janae meeting Taryn and India and her questioning Marcus' polyamorous lifestyle. During his confessional, Marcus shared that he had an undeniable connection and vibe with Janae.
Despite knowing she was uncomfortable with the polyamorous lifestyle, Marcus convinced Janae to meet Taryn and India. The Seeking Sister Wife star hoped they would convince her about their lifestyle.
Right off the bat, Janae found it awkward. During her confessional, Janae revealed that she shared a flirtatious bond with Marcus. Continuing, she said,
"I am entering into a room with two women I have never met before and we're getting ready to discuss me possibly dating their man. So I'm like a ball of nerves at this point."
India told Janae that she was shocked to see her because Marcus decided to tell her about their lifestyle only after their date. Janae replied that she was bamboozled by the Seeking Sister Wife star's revelation. Janae added that she was tricked into coming to meet him.
Tayrn continued to support Marcus by saying he was honest. She added that he could've strung her along and hid it from her as he did with India. Both India and Tayrn tried to convince Janae to accept their lifestyle and give it a try. But she was still highly skeptical.
During her confessional, India shared that she felt like Janae was taken aback. She added that she wasn't 100% sold. India also said that Janae took quite some time to process the information and soak it all in.
Janae quickly jumped on the financial aspect of their lifestyle and questioned how they managed it. Deviating from the topic, Tayrn and India tried their best to convince her and spoke about being in bed with Marcus. But Janae still wasn't convinced about their lifestyle.
Tayrn shared that even though she wasn't wholly convinced, she felt like there was a possibility that there could be something inside her that would make her want to give their polyamorous relationship a try.
Fans who witnessed Tayrn and India try to sell the polyamorous relationship to Janae wondered what the women saw in Marcus that made them want him.
Fans question what women see in Marcus in Seeking Sister Wife Season 3, Episode 10
Taking to Twitter, fans shared it was sick of India and Tayrn to recruit someone who wasn't interested in their lifestyle. Some fans also added they didn't understand why they were helping Marcus.
Seeking Sister Wife airs every Monday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.