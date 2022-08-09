"I don’t see it": Seeking Sister Wife fans wonder what women see in Marcus in Episode 10

TLC's Seeking Sister Wife returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, and it was undoubtedly dramatic. After his date with Janae, Marcus opened up about his polyamorous lifestyle to her. Although she wasn't into it, she decided to meet Taryn and India. Fans who witnessed the conversation between the trio wondered what they saw in Marcus and why they wanted to be with him.

NO FOLLOWERS PLEASE. I’M JUST HERE TO TALK SH** 😩 @mindingmyschitt How does Marcus look even shorter sitting down than standing up? He must be good at what he does. I can actually see something in him, but that unemployed dude that them women fawn all over, I don’t see it…🤷🏽‍♀️. #Seekingsisterwife How does Marcus look even shorter sitting down than standing up? He must be good at what he does. I can actually see something in him, but that unemployed dude that them women fawn all over, I don’t see it…🤷🏽‍♀️. #Seekingsisterwife

Episode 10 of Seeking Sister Wife, titled So Many Things Could Go Wrong, featured Janae meeting Taryn and India and her questioning Marcus' polyamorous lifestyle. During his confessional, Marcus shared that he had an undeniable connection and vibe with Janae.

Despite knowing she was uncomfortable with the polyamorous lifestyle, Marcus convinced Janae to meet Taryn and India. The Seeking Sister Wife star hoped they would convince her about their lifestyle.

Right off the bat, Janae found it awkward. During her confessional, Janae revealed that she shared a flirtatious bond with Marcus. Continuing, she said,

"I am entering into a room with two women I have never met before and we're getting ready to discuss me possibly dating their man. So I'm like a ball of nerves at this point."

India told Janae that she was shocked to see her because Marcus decided to tell her about their lifestyle only after their date. Janae replied that she was bamboozled by the Seeking Sister Wife star's revelation. Janae added that she was tricked into coming to meet him.

Tayrn continued to support Marcus by saying he was honest. She added that he could've strung her along and hid it from her as he did with India. Both India and Tayrn tried to convince Janae to accept their lifestyle and give it a try. But she was still highly skeptical.

During her confessional, India shared that she felt like Janae was taken aback. She added that she wasn't 100% sold. India also said that Janae took quite some time to process the information and soak it all in.

Janae quickly jumped on the financial aspect of their lifestyle and questioned how they managed it. Deviating from the topic, Tayrn and India tried their best to convince her and spoke about being in bed with Marcus. But Janae still wasn't convinced about their lifestyle.

Tayrn shared that even though she wasn't wholly convinced, she felt like there was a possibility that there could be something inside her that would make her want to give their polyamorous relationship a try.

Fans who witnessed Tayrn and India try to sell the polyamorous relationship to Janae wondered what the women saw in Marcus that made them want him.

Fans question what women see in Marcus in Seeking Sister Wife Season 3, Episode 10

Taking to Twitter, fans shared it was sick of India and Tayrn to recruit someone who wasn't interested in their lifestyle. Some fans also added they didn't understand why they were helping Marcus.

Serenity @SerenityAfter I don’t understand why these women are helping Marcus bring this woman in. #seekingsisterwife I don’t understand why these women are helping Marcus bring this woman in. #seekingsisterwife https://t.co/eELxkLW1Qe

M.K.B @melkrys ‍ #seekingsisterwife That man Marcus is comparing real life sisters relationship with what he has going on in that house That man Marcus is comparing real life sisters relationship with what he has going on in that house😵‍💫 #seekingsisterwife

Delivery Gworl @Sumthinlike_wat This is sick, India and Taryn are sick for helping Marcus recruit ppl who have no interest. It’s called grooming. It’s not okay #seekingsisterwife This is sick, India and Taryn are sick for helping Marcus recruit ppl who have no interest. It’s called grooming. It’s not okay #seekingsisterwife

Delivery Gworl @Sumthinlike_wat Taryn isn’t ever really explaining what IT is about Marcus that made her come running back and then she is his biggest PR cheerleader #seekingsisterwife Taryn isn’t ever really explaining what IT is about Marcus that made her come running back and then she is his biggest PR cheerleader #seekingsisterwife

TH @beingnozey Marcus has interviewed 3 damn women so far. Have any of them even firmly decided to join his “lifestyle”? 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ #seekingsisterwife Marcus has interviewed 3 damn women so far. Have any of them even firmly decided to join his “lifestyle”? 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ #seekingsisterwife

LeeAnn @lleeann2001 Marcus trying to use Taryn and India to sell janae the polygamous lifestyle is foul!,, Very foul I tell ya!!! #seekingsisterwife Marcus trying to use Taryn and India to sell janae the polygamous lifestyle is foul!,, Very foul I tell ya!!!#seekingsisterwife

Symone @iamsymonep Marcus wives are very stupid. All this for a little man #seekingsisterwife Marcus wives are very stupid. All this for a little man #seekingsisterwife

Symone @iamsymonep Marcus must have money. Because literally what else does he have to offer? #seekingsisterwife Marcus must have money. Because literally what else does he have to offer? #seekingsisterwife https://t.co/66k8b6cTli

Wayne Blake @GlamaWayne

#SeekingSisterWife I Wonder how much money @TLC is paying these women to pretend on being with Marcus? I Wonder how much money @TLC is paying these women to pretend on being with Marcus?#SeekingSisterWife https://t.co/RNCbWgLxFU

Tammy Michele @tammymoran66 Taryn defending Marcus LYING about being married to get this woman to FLY INTO TOWN to meet up with him? #SeekingSisterWife Taryn defending Marcus LYING about being married to get this woman to FLY INTO TOWN to meet up with him? #SeekingSisterWife https://t.co/c3nCF5sIby

Seeking Sister Wife airs every Monday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

