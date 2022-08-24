"I wasn't entertained": Fans left unimpressed after uncle-niece duo Jojo and Bri's performance in AGT Season 17 Episode 15

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired the latest episode on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The two-hour episode saw eleven talented acts showcasing their skills in various art forms during the third round of the qualifiers.

On this week's episode of AGT, popular uncle-niece duo Jojo and Bri gave it their best to try and make it to the season finals. However, their song didn't manage to impress everyone. Simon and Howie were a little concerned with the performance, and some fans were also left unimpressed.

Fans react to AGT duo Jojo and Bri's performance

The famous uncle-niece duo, Joseph Clarke and Bri’Anna Harper, were excited to perform in the qualifiers round. Jojo and Bri mentioned that they had been practicing despite being apart from each other. For their semi-finals performance, the contestants performed Des'ree's You Gotta Be.

Although the audience loved the AGT duo's harmonization, they only managed to impress two judges. Although Simon loved the two together, he felt that the performance was a bit "off-key" in certain sections. Howie felt that the two being together on stage was a "gimmick."

Fans of the show were also left unimpressed. While some didn't appreciate the song choice, others felt that the duo simply didn't make the cut. Fans took to social media to express their opinions.

Left Catholic Geek 🎭 @LeftCathProg Jojo and Bri are amazing (see their audition and see Jojo in Resound from a few years ago), but this song does NOT show their talented voice well or how good they are. Classic case of amazing singer, poor song choice for a competition. #AGT @agt #AmericasGotTalent Jojo and Bri are amazing (see their audition and see Jojo in Resound from a few years ago), but this song does NOT show their talented voice well or how good they are. Classic case of amazing singer, poor song choice for a competition. #AGT @agt #AmericasGotTalent

AndyJohnston @AndyJohnston15 Great act for a family reunion. For a network tv show, no thanks. #AGT Great act for a family reunion. For a network tv show, no thanks. #AGT

AGT Time Podcast @agttimepod Jojo and Bri seemed to be having fun up there and this is a fun song sing, but it’s really hard to take singing to another level. #AGT Jojo and Bri seemed to be having fun up there and this is a fun song sing, but it’s really hard to take singing to another level. #AGT https://t.co/4XnjUhedOH

Jojo and Bri's audition on AGT and previous television appearances

Jojo is no stranger to AGT and previously competed in Season 15 of the reality talent competition as part of a group called Resound. In the audition round of Season 17, he revealed that his experience on the show taught him “not to give up.” Bri went viral in 2018 with a cover of Jackson 5’s Who’s Loving You, and she even appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jojo and Bri began singing together during the pandemic and have been performing together ever since. Ahead of their audition, Bri confessed that it’s her dream to “make the world smile and make the world a better place.”

During their audition, the duo performed Ain't No Mountain Hard Enough showcasing their incredible vocal range and chemistry. The audition impressed the judges, and Jojo and Bri were chosen to perform in the qualifiers round.

It remains to be seen if they manage to impress America after their performance in the qualifiers.

The other contestants who are competing in this week's qualifiers round include Amanda Mammana, Celia Munoz, Cline Twins, Funkanometry, Hayden Kristal, MPLUSPLUS, Mia Morris, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, and XOMG POP. Only two acts will make it to the finals, and the results will be announced tomorrow.

Voting will remain open until 7:00 am ET on August 24, 2022. Viewers can vote for their favorite contestant and tune in for tomorrow's episode at 8:00 pm ET on NBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish