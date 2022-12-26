“I felt like an outcast”: Olivia Olson opens up on downside of ‘Love Actually’ fame

Olivia Olson, who shot to fame after debuting in Love Actually as Joanna Anderson, made startling revelations about the fame that followed her.

In an interview with The Sun, Olson revealed that even before she was cast to play an American schoolgirl in Love Actually, she had to endure callous comments from casting directors about her weight.

However, after getting overnight recognition after debuting in the Christmas romantic comedy, the Phineas and Ferb voice actress felt like an "outcast" despite having friends. So much so that at one point, she started feeling that she didn't belong in the same place as other kids after she joined the school after Love Actually's success.

"I did have friends, but I didn't always feel like I belonged there, I felt like an outcast. I think all kids feel awkward at times, and for me it was heightened by being the only black kid in a cookie-cutter suburb and being adopted and then, all of a sudden, I was famous."

During her conversation with The Sun, the 30-year-old performer also spoke about why she turned to voice acting despite gaining immense popularity post-Love Actually.

Olivia Olson says insensitive remarks while auditioning as a child actress pushed her to do voice acting

Being a child actor at the time, Olson revealed how she would have had a "mental breakdown" if not for her parents.

"I thank my parents for being such a support system because it's kind of a miracle I didn't have a mental breakdown. The auditioning process is constant rejection and at that age, having casting directors saying literally to your face, when you are 12 years old, 'Oh, we would like you if only you dropped 10lbs'. It's like, 'What?'"

Citing the insensitive facet of the industry, Olivia Olson switched to voice-over roles to showcase her talent.

"Any person who says that to a kid needs to re-evaluate, but it's just how the world worked at the time. That's what pushed me into doing voice-over acting because it didn't matter what I looked like. I could let my talent speak for itself."

Olson also talked about how she was offered ­Hispanic roles multiple times due to her appearance. After turning down such roles due to her inability to speak Spanish, the actress was questioned about her ethnicity and identity, which made her "feel like a zoo animal."

During the interview, Olivia Olson also touched on the emotional aspects of her life as she opened up about her adoptive parents and biological mother. She also explained how sudden fame due to the Christmas romantic comedy was hard to handle for her as a teenager.

Olson has found her niche in voice acting, as she has consistently left her mark, especially with the well-known recurring character Vanessa Doofenshmirtz on Phineas and Ferb. Olivia Olson is also a singer and songwriter. She has released multiple albums, EPs, and singles. She has also written the graphic novel Marcy and Simon. She also contributed to the Adventure Time Encyclopedia.

