"I get fan mail from China": The White Lotus star F. Murray Abraham opens up on Marvel fans recognizing him

Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham recently appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Murray, who portrayed the lead role of Bert Di Grasso in season 2 of the critically acclaimed satirical drama series, The White Lotus, spoke about the show and his work in Moon Knight.

The actor voiced the character Khonshu in the Disney+ hit Marvel series Moon Knight, for which he has been nominated for an Emmy Award. In the interview, F. Murray Abraham opened up about his newfound popularity after voicing Khonshu.

When asked about his fan base for the role of Khonshu in Moon Knight, F. Murray Abraham said:

"It's funny, I get fan mail from China. For this voice. I really do. I was going to have lunch at a hangout of mine in the Village and it was closed because there was a film, a student film was being made. It's in the Village, near NYU. And I'm looking like in the window and one of the kids, young people who's making the film, says, "Are you in this movie?!" And I looked at him and someone else came over and says, "Do you know who this is?! This is the voice of Khonshu!""

F. Murray Abraham says that the season 2 finale episode of The White Lotus "was some surprise"

A still from The White Lotus (Image Via IMDb)

In the interview with Fallon, F. Murray Abraham also spoke about the finale episode of The White Lotus season 2. The final episode was released exclusively on HBO Max on December 11, 2022. Titled Arrivederci, ever since the episode aired, it has garnered quite a lot of attention from fans of the series for its astounding plotline.

Mike White has acted as the writer, director, and creator of the series, with Nick Hall, Mike White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine as executive producers.

When the show's host, Jimmy Fallon, asked the actor about the finale episode, the actor said:

"You got to...you got to see it. For those of you who haven't seen it, you're in for a shock."

A still of F. Murray Abraham (Image Via IMDb)

Fallon also asked Abraham whether he found the finale episode of season 2 surprising. In response, the actor said:

"Yeah! I decided not to see anything until - until the last segment and I saw it this Sunday. I was really blown away. I'm not going to say anything about it because you'll be surprised."

Speaking about Mike White, the 83-year-old actor said:

"Absolutely, man. I mean, how many people do you work for that you want to work for again and again and again? Am I right? Am I right?"

When Jimmy Fallon asked him why he decided to play the role in The White Lotus, the actor said:

"You read the script and you want to do this. Are you kidding? I got lines in there that are deathless. I got lines that I said in that thing that people were saying to me on the street."

Apart from F. Murray Abraham, the cast list for The White Lotus season 2 includes Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco, and more.

The final episode of The White Lotus season 2 is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes