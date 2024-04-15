“I am going to cry”: The Valley star Brittany Cartwright talks about Jax and their relationship with castmates in new sneak peek

Brittany Cartwright’s recent comments about her husband, Jax Taylor, have shocked fans and fellow cast members of The Valley. In a sneak peek of episode 5 of the spinoff show to be aired on April 16, Brittany, 35, opened up to her co-stars and shared issues she has been facing in her marital life.

Cartwright’s co-stars, Michelle Lally, Kristen Doute, Janet Caperna, and Nia Booko, were present when she revealed how the lack of intimacy in her life has affected her.

“He needs to make me feel like I'm still attractive because I don't feel like that right now. He knows. It's been a whole thing. And then if he puts me down ... I'm going to cry.”

Things have not been going so well between Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, and a new issue arose amid their separation. Recently, Jax liked a fan's Instagram comment that said he should’ve married his ex-girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder.

Brittany Cartwright opens up about marital life amid separation

In a recent episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat by Amanda Hirsch, Brittany learned about the comment that Jax liked. She was surprised, and with a nervous laugh, she said:

“What? He ‘liked’ it? Very weird. That is so creepy.”

Since the podcast episode was released, fans have been speculating about various rumors. It is mainly because former Vanderpump Rules stars’ separation announcements came just before the debut season of their upcoming The Valley show. She told the producers that,

"I love Jax, but I literally try to be positive and happy and Jax is, a lot of the times, moody and negative."

Brittany Cartwright also opened up on what exactly caused their separation. In a confessional, she revealed,

“Jax can be really hard on me. He kind of puts me down a lot whether it's about if I go out and have a girls' night and don't feel good the next day or the way I look. Your partner is supposed to lift you up and make you feel good about yourself and I feel like he's doing the opposite to me right now."

Viewers know their relationship has had many highs and lows, as seen on Vanderpump Rules. Their wedding was filmed in 2019, and they welcomed their son Cruz in 2021. Fans were surprised when they broke the news about their separation earlier this year.

Brittany Cartwright shared that this decision didn’t come out of nowhere through When Reality Hits podcast’s February episode, saying

"Yes, marriages are very hard, and I had a particularly rough year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won't get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about."

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's relationship

During the debut season of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, Jax Taylor, 44, was dating Stassi Schroeder.

The duo split after two seasons because Taylor cheated on Schroeder with Kristen Doute. By the fourth season, in 2015, he met Brittany Cartwright, and they started dating.

Their relationship has not been smooth. Between seasons 5 and 6, he cheated on Cartwright with Faith Stowers, and they briefly split. After undergoing hard times, they got engaged in 2018 and married in June 2019.

Currently, Brittany is living on an Airbnb, and they are still separated.