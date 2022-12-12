“I have the greatest admiration for her”: Guillermo del Toro dubs Taylor Swift ‘accomplished director’

After having yet another great year as a performer, accomplished American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift now has her name on The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Women in Entertainment Power list. This is the first time Swift has been mentioned on the list.

Swift, who, as per The Hollywood Reporter, is also going to make her feature directorial debut soon with Searchlight Pictures, spoke to the magazine and revealed she would trade places with celebrated Mexican director, Guillermo del Toro, for a day if she got a chance.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Guillermo del Toro praises Taylor Swift: “She’s a very accomplished director, she’s incredibly articulate and deep about what she’s trying to do—and what she will do. I have the greatest admiration for her; we had one of the most stimulating and gratifying conversations.” Guillermo del Toro praises Taylor Swift: “She’s a very accomplished director, she’s incredibly articulate and deep about what she’s trying to do—and what she will do. I have the greatest admiration for her; we had one of the most stimulating and gratifying conversations.” https://t.co/mIUXgYuxKl

During an exhibition for his latest film Pinocchio at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City, Guillermo del Toro spoke to W Magazine, responding to Taylor Swift's answer by saying:

"Yes, yes, She's a very accomplished director, she's incredibly articulate and deep about what she's trying to do—and what she will do."

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker continued further by elaborating:

"I have the greatest admiration for her; we had one of the most stimulating and gratifying conversations. We have many, many common interests. And her interest in fable and myth and the origins of fairy tale is quite deep."

Taylor Swift had previously revealed why she would trade places with Guillermo del Toro for a day

The Swift Society @TheSwiftSociety | @TaylorSwift13 would like to trade places with Guillermo del Toro for a day!



"Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work" | @TaylorSwift13 would like to trade places with Guillermo del Toro for a day!"Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work" ‼️| @TaylorSwift13 would like to trade places with Guillermo del Toro for a day! "Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work" https://t.co/I6tOaTiXYx

While explaining her reasoning behind wanting to switch places with del Toro, Taylor Swift cited the director's "imagination, visual vocabulary, and astonishing body of work" being the factor behind her pick. In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here's what Midnights singer stated about the Pinocchio director,

"Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary, and that astonishing body of work. To have such a diverse storytelling range but to somehow put your distinctive artistic fingerprint on every film. "And yet, it feels like he's still so curious and enthusiastic about his work. I can only imagine that a day in his mind would be fascinating."

During his conversation with W Magazine, Guillermo del Toro also spoke about giving Taylor Swift a few books that he "thought would be interesting for her." The Pan's Labyrinth director said:

"I gave her a few books that I thought would be interesting for her—among them, very importantly, a book that was useful for me in creating Pan's Labyrinth called The Science of Fairy Tales, which codifies and talks about fairy tale lore."

This is not Taylor Swift's first time in the director's chair

For the unversed, Taylor Swift is not new to taking up directorial roles, as she has repeatedly proved her mettle with her music videos.

The pop icon has donned the director's hat for her songs like Mine, Me!, You Need to Calm Down, alongside her most recent releases, Bejeweled and Anti-Hero.

Besides directing several music videos, the four-time Grammy winner has also directed the romantic drama short, All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien, Shawn Levy, and herself. It was released last year and garnered widespread acclaim. All eyes are now on her feature directorial debut with Fox Searchlight.

On the singing front, Taylor Swift is expected to go on The Eras Tour in March 2023, which will include a staggering 52 concerts across the stateside.

