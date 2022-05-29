"I hope they cancel me": Sienna Mae Gomez returns to social media following Jack Wright assault allegations leaving netizens livid 

Sienna Mae is back on social media, and netizens are not happy about it. Mae had been accused of sexual assault by colleague Jack Wright, and after heavy criticism, she left social media.
The TikToker marked her return by posting a video on her social media accounts. The video is captioned with:
"I hope they cancel me."
The objective behind the video seems to be to deride cancel culture and haters on the internet.
Internet users are not happy with Sienna Mae's video
The video featured Mae chilling on a beach. She used Dominic Fike's song, Cancel Me, as the background score for the video. She occasionally lip-synced to the song, which has lyrics that say:
I hope they cancel me, So I can go be with my family, So I can quit wearin' this mask, Tell the people, "Kiss my a*s"
The 56-second long video also features a text that says, "This video is brought to you by Cancel Culture."
Mae's fans were happy to see her return after five months, but internet users quickly pointed out that they had valid reasons to cancel her. The content creator had limited her comments section, so users shared their views on other social media platforms like Twitter.
A twitter user wrote:
"Sienna Mae is coming back to the internet as casually as she is.. that’s f**king insane. She committed to SA and called it cancel culture publicly????????? are you stupid or dumb?"
While another user, Audy, posted:
"Sienna Mae is back….. b*tch leave"
Here are some other reactions from Twitter:
A breakdown of Jack Wright's assault allegations against Sienna Mae
Jack Wright and Sienna Mae used to be close friends who collaborated on several TikTok videos and other content. The pair allegedly dated for a short period before separating but continued to make content together.
On January 20, 2022, Wright posted a YouTube video accusing Mae of s**ual assault. The 18-year-old Hype House member shared that Mae had touched him inappropriately on multiple occasions without his consent.
Mae replied with an apology video, saying that she didn't fully understand her fault at the time and only wanted to show affection toward her partner. She also said that her legal team sent a notice to Wright's lawyers.
Things got worse when Wright's brother and friend shared their side of the story, stating that Mae s**ually assaulted, verbally abused, and manipulated Wright.
A video showed her kissing an incapacitated Wright while her hands traveled down his body. She was stopped as soon as people realized what was happening. The video has since been deleted from social media.
More complaints emerged against Mae after that. Wright posted a video where he claimed that Mae broke into his house on multiple occasions. He also said that Mae tried to assault him after breaking into his home.
Mae denied all the allegations, but that didn't stop her from losing sponsorships and followers. TikToker lost over a million followers on the short video platform. She was also heavily criticized on social media and canceled for her actions.