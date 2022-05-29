"I hope they cancel me": Sienna Mae Gomez returns to social media following Jack Wright assault allegations leaving netizens livid 

Sienna Mae is back on social media, and netizens are not happy about it. Mae had been accused of sexual assault by colleague Jack Wright, and after heavy criticism, she left social media.

The TikToker marked her return by posting a video on her social media accounts. The video is captioned with:

"I hope they cancel me."

The objective behind the video seems to be to deride cancel culture and haters on the internet.

Internet users are not happy with Sienna Mae's video

The video featured Mae chilling on a beach. She used Dominic Fike's song, Cancel Me, as the background score for the video. She occasionally lip-synced to the song, which has lyrics that say:

I hope they cancel me, So I can go be with my family, So I can quit wearin' this mask, Tell the people, "Kiss my a*s"

The 56-second long video also features a text that says, "This video is brought to you by Cancel Culture."

Mae's fans were happy to see her return after five months, but internet users quickly pointed out that they had valid reasons to cancel her. The content creator had limited her comments section, so users shared their views on other social media platforms like Twitter.

A twitter user wrote:

"Sienna Mae is coming back to the internet as casually as she is.. that’s f**king insane. She committed to SA and called it cancel culture publicly????????? are you stupid or dumb?"

While another user, Audy, posted:

"Sienna Mae is back….. b*tch leave"

Here are some other reactions from Twitter:

Soleil ☻ Got Soundcheck?? @hyunepuppy sienna mae is a vile human, you didnt get “canceled” u literally commited a crime. sienna mae is a vile human, you didnt get “canceled” u literally commited a crime.

ariss hadid @juliettcarter Sienna Mae making a joke out of being cancelled when she literally SA’d someone infuriates me so much. Sienna Mae making a joke out of being cancelled when she literally SA’d someone infuriates me so much.

emily @gIossuIt the absolute NERVE of sienna mae,,, girl you are not a victim of cancel culture you COMMITTED A CRIME the absolute NERVE of sienna mae,,, girl you are not a victim of cancel culture you COMMITTED A CRIME

angelika. KIT DAY @dayafades not sienna mae being back and acting like nothing happened- not sienna mae being back and acting like nothing happened-

irene🦋✨ @itssyogirlirene the audacity sienna mae has… the audacity sienna mae has…

gabby @alrighttgabby no bc why tf is sienna mae back on tik tok you literally SA assaulted someone like bye no bc why tf is sienna mae back on tik tok you literally SA assaulted someone like bye

presley erin @presleyerin12 sienna mae just needs to leave social media and like..not come back sienna mae just needs to leave social media and like..not come back

🇲🇽 All That Jazz 🇳🇮 @takship So apparently Sienna Mae posted a video titled “I hope they cancel me”. Girl, you SA’d an unconscious boy you were caught on tape, and you refuse to own up to it. Stop. So apparently Sienna Mae posted a video titled “I hope they cancel me”. Girl, you SA’d an unconscious boy you were caught on tape, and you refuse to own up to it. Stop.

absolutely not lainey basalyga @BasalygaLainey is exactly why male victims of abuse stay silent. made me gag sienna mae coming back like 🤩🤪is exactly why male victims of abuse stay silent. made me gag sienna mae coming back like 🤩🤪🌴👙 is exactly why male victims of abuse stay silent. made me gag

eris @ticassss sienna mae posting on tiktok making fun of being canceled and showing how “unbothered“ she is as if she didn’t sa someone like..you crazy girl sienna mae posting on tiktok making fun of being canceled and showing how “unbothered“ she is as if she didn’t sa someone like..you crazy girl

A breakdown of Jack Wright's assault allegations against Sienna Mae

Jack Wright and Sienna Mae used to be close friends who collaborated on several TikTok videos and other content. The pair allegedly dated for a short period before separating but continued to make content together.

On January 20, 2022, Wright posted a YouTube video accusing Mae of s**ual assault. The 18-year-old Hype House member shared that Mae had touched him inappropriately on multiple occasions without his consent.

Mae replied with an apology video, saying that she didn't fully understand her fault at the time and only wanted to show affection toward her partner. She also said that her legal team sent a notice to Wright's lawyers.

Things got worse when Wright's brother and friend shared their side of the story, stating that Mae s**ually assaulted, verbally abused, and manipulated Wright.

A video showed her kissing an incapacitated Wright while her hands traveled down his body. She was stopped as soon as people realized what was happening. The video has since been deleted from social media.

More complaints emerged against Mae after that. Wright posted a video where he claimed that Mae broke into his house on multiple occasions. He also said that Mae tried to assault him after breaking into his home.

Mae denied all the allegations, but that didn't stop her from losing sponsorships and followers. TikToker lost over a million followers on the short video platform. She was also heavily criticized on social media and canceled for her actions.

