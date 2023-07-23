“I just wanted you to know and hear it from me that I do like girls too.”: When Demi Lovato came out to her mom

Actress Demi Lovato, who is most popularly known for Camp Rock has come a long way from her teen role as Mitchie Torres and dating co-star Joe Jonas. The Heart Attack singer recently spoke to SiriusXM where she discussed a personal life detail. She spoke about the time she came out to her parents as bis*xual.

The 30-year-old recalled the day she was getting ready to go on a date with a girl and was concerned about being photographed. She thought that it would be a good time to have a conversation with Dianna De La Garza, her mother.

Lovato told Sirius XM that she sat her mother down and told the latter that she wanted to talk to her.

“I said, 'I am about to go on a date with a girl and I just wanted you to know and hear it from me that I do like girls too.' She just almost started crying and was like, 'I just want you to be happy'," Demi Lovato said.

Demi Lovato also shared the story of coming out to her step-dad, Eddie De La Garza, after the release of Cool for the Summer. She said that even though the song had “very obvious lyrics” about her s*xuality, she didn't feel like she was ready. Some of the lyrics of the song included: "Got a taste for the cherry I just need to take a bite."

She recalled coming out to her stepdad on a plane on their way to a show.

"I was sitting on a plane and I was with my stepdad, who's basically my dad, and I was like, 'Hey, I need to tell you something.' I was like, 'I like girls too.' And he was like, 'Yeah, I know. You have 'Cool for the Summer' out'," Lovato noted.

Demi Lovato dropped hints about being bis*xual in her song Cool for the Summer (Image via YouTube)

Demi Lovato also revealed that she “came from a Christian background and grew up queer” but wasn’t comfortable telling people about it. She then said that it took her a while. She said that it took her until she was 25 years old to come out to her mother. She noted that at the time, she was bis*xual before realizing that she was pans*xual and that it took her some time to get there.

Lovato elaborated on her parents’ reactions which were both positive and encouraging. She also said that there were a lot of parents who didn't respond the same way her parents did and that it broke her heart.

Demi Lovato and her family (Image via Amber Augustin)

Demi Lovato changed her pronouns back from they/them to she/her

Demi Lovato has been quite public with her s*xuality, gender identity, and love life. After coming out as non-binary in May 2021 and adopting the pronouns they/them, the singer spoke in August 2022 on the Spout podcast about changing her pronouns back to she/her.

Spout host Tamara Dhia asked Lovato about her pronouns to which the singer replied that she had adopted the pronouns she/her again. The Sorry Not Sorry singer also elaborated on how she “didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for her” because she didn’t feel like a woman or a man.

She noted that she felt like a human which was why the they/them pronouns suited her at the time. She added that it was about feeling "human at your core." However, she did note that she had been feeling "more feminine" at the time and had gone back to the she/her pronouns.

The singer changed the pronouns in her Instagram bio to include They/Them/She/Her. In a recent interview with GQ Spain, Lovato said that she had become tired of explaining to people why she identified with the pronouns.

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting”, the singer explained.

The singer is currently in a relationship with 25-year-old Canadian musician Jutes Lutes known for When You're Around, Backseat (Kiss Me).

Lovato and Lutes have been public with their relationship since August 2022, the time when Lovato dropped her eighth studio album Holy Fvck.