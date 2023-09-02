“I kind of think it’s funny”: The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter claps back at after death hoax 

The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter is responding to queries from followers after a statement regarding his death was uploaded on his Instagram account, which left everyone in shock.

On Thursday, August 31, Josh appeared with Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti on the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. As part of this podcast interview, Josh shared the story behind the Instagram hacking and the death post made by the hacker on his social media account.

On the day of the announcement of Josh's death, which was released on Monday, August 28, Josh reported difficulty logging into his Instagram account. Furthermore, while he was still trying to log in, he received many messages and phone calls from his family members and friends.

During this podcast interview, Iaconetti asked Josh about his actions towards this matter and why he didn't report it to Instagram, to which Josh replied that at the time, it wasn't a "top priority."

He said:

“I had family members from Texas calling me crying, I had my mom calling me crying. I had, you know, hundreds of text messages I was fielding and I’m still fielding. … So filing a report after the fact with Instagram just hasn’t been a top priority. To me, I feel like it was an attack on mental health. I think there’s some people with legitimate concerns.”

Additionally, he said:

“I’ve been trying to answer all the questions that I can. All I can do is speak the truth. … I don’t really care if people don’t believe me. People like to accuse me of lots of things. … I kind of think it’s funny.”

Josh Seiter has been very open about his mental health issues on social media and the struggles he has faced over the years. During the 11th season of The Bachelorette, Josh was a cast member opposite Kaitlyn Bristowe. In spite of making a great connection with Kaitlyn, he was eliminated during week 1.

What Monica Beverly Hillz thinks about Josh Seiter's Instagram hack?

The Bachelorette star Josh Seiter claimed he was unable to access his Instagram for 18 hours and when he got it back he posted a video saying he was fine and alive. During this Instagram video, he explained that the death statement was untrue and that he was trying to find the hacker.

Following Josh Seiter's Instagram video, Monica Beverly Hillz shared her thoughts on the matter, stating that she does not believe Josh's account was hacked.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed the following:

“Finding out supposedly my ex died … I’m baffled. I’m angry. I’m happy he’s alive. I’m happy he’s here, but this is so infuriating to me.”

According to Hills, they became social media official on August 13, but the post was deleted after a while, and their relationship ended on August 22. As Hills explained in the interview, they had a fight about Josh Seiter's "communication skills." She added that she is "questioning everything" regarding this "whole situation."

In response to this, Josh Seiter spoke out on Thursday and explained that he had never dated Monica Beverly Hillz:

“I hung out with Monica three times in my entire life … for a total of maybe six hours at her beckoning. She’s not my girlfriend. … I’ve had more physical contact with my mom and my dad, who’s been dead for two years, than I have with Monica.”

Additionally, fans can watch all episodes of The Bachelorette season 20 on ABC.