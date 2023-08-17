"I had to kiss Scarlett... Can you imagine how horrible that was for me?": When Matt Damon told Emily Blunt about kissing Scarlett Johansson

Oppenheimer star Matt Damon shared some 'breathy’ details in his appearance last month on LADBible TV’s Agree to Disagree, along with his co-star Emily Blunt. The pair debated whether one should tell someone that they have bad breath. As the two Golden Globe Award-winning actors “strongly agreed” that they should apprise anyone who may have bad breath, Damon recalled a particularly “oniony” moment he shared with Scarlett Johansson while filming their 2011 film, We Bought a Zoo.

"I had to kiss Scarlett -- had to kiss. Can you imagine how horrible that was for me? -- but we did," Matt Damon shared.

This may shock many Scarlett Johansson fans, just as it did Emily Blunt, who teased Damon sarcastically about how it was “such a shame, she has such terrible lips and everything” and “it must’ve been so awful.” In response, Damon recounted what exactly happened on the set of the film.

Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson have appeared together in one film so far (Image via WireImage)

The 52-year-old actor elaborated that Scarlett and he “did a shot before lunch.” which was a “two-shot that ended in the kiss.” He added that it was a well-done shot and the two then proceeded for lunch, thinking that the shot was over. However, the director of We Bought a Zoo, Cameron Crowe, had other plans.

“We went to lunch, and she and I both thought it was over, and she ate like an onion sandwich for lunch. And she came in and Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was like a tight shot of the kiss. And she goes, 'Oh s**t.' She goes, 'I literally just had - I had like an onion sandwich. I thought we did this.'" Matt explained.

Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson in We Bought a Zoo (Image via IMDb)

Roaring with laughter, Emily Blunt prodded on and asked Damon if he was still “slightly aroused” sharing that moment with Johansson, to which The Martian actor took a second and replied in the negative.

“No, I was making fun of her the entire time about her onion breath which I didn’t even smell ‘cause her breath smells like roses,” Damon said as he broke into a laugh.

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt discussed ways to avoid a "bad breath" situation

Prior to Matt Damon reminiscing Scarlett Johansson’s “onion-y” and “rose-y” breath, he and Emily Blunt discussed how to tackle someone’s bad breath in indirect ways. Emily said that one can avoid telling them directly that “you have bad breath” and instead “just hand them a little Listerine.”

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt on LADbible TV's 'Agree to Disagree' released on July 19 (Image via YouTube @LADbible)

The Bourne Ultimatum actor dived in and recommended “give ‘em a piece of gum,” to which Emily added:

“Just a cube of gum or you take one out pretending you need some and then you kind of casually go, ‘Hey, would you like one?’”, she noted.

Matt Damon expressed his agreement “strongly” on that one, and the two later shared their mutual agreement on having to face such situations in “intimate scenes” particularly.

The British actress then went on to share a detailed “etiquette” that is expected to be followed in kissing scenes:

“You gotta brush your teeth. Use some mouthwash. Stick some gum on the roof of your mouth. And then we can kiss”, Blunt explained.

Matt Damon “strongly agreed” upon the step-by-step guideline laid out by his Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was released in theaters on July 21, 2023.