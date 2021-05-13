“I am no longer gonna be on American Idol”: Caleb Kennedy exits show over controversial video of person in Ku Klux Klan hood

American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy has departed the show in response to the backlash he received after a controversial video surfaced online recently. The 16-year-old singer was seen sitting beside a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.

The brief clip with a bizarre caption, “Bow”, shows the teenage country singer alongside an individual concealing his identity with a Ku Klux Klan hood.

Caleb Kennedy is allegedly blocking anyone who mentions the video of him with the person wearing a KKK hood. pic.twitter.com/scfnIgXS6G — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 12, 2021

It was alleged that the Dorman student was subsequently blocking anyone who mentioned the aforesaid video in his Instagram comments.

A representative from "American Idol" confirmed that Kennedy will not be moving ahead as one of the top-five finalists. On May 12, the singer shared a statement about his exit on Instagram and apologized for his actions, saying:

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on ‘American Idol,’” the post says. Readers can check it out below.

Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, spoke in defense of her son, claiming the video was taken when he was just 12 years old. Furthermore, she added that the country singer and his friend were in fact imitating characters from a 2018 horror film.

“I hate this has happened and how Caleb is being portrayed by people online, this video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ and they were imitating those characters. It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that’s how it looks. Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”

Who is Caleb Kennedy?

(R) Caleb Kennedy posing from his American Idol audition (image via Instagram)

The 16-year-old Caleb Kennedy is a country singer from a small town called Roebuck, South Carolina. The teenager gained stardom while making it to the top 5 finalists of the singing competition television series “American Idol”.

During Caleb’s "American Idol" audition in 2021, he sang his original song “Nowhere” for the judges. Caleb also revealed that writing his own songs was a regular habit for him. The singer aced the performance, with all the 3 judges voting “yes” to send him to Hollywood.

Caleb has also opened up about his past during his audition stating, “I kind of just lost myself and writing songs kind of helped me find who I was again.”

The singer shares a close bond with his mom, who also acts as his manager and books all his gigs.

“I’m very close with my mom, I love my mom very much. She’s believed in me ever since I started.”

Aside from his singing talent, Caleb Kennedy also played junior varsity football at Dorman High school. The teenager participated in summer football camps but gave up on the sport to go after his "American Idol" dreams.

So far, the internet has been divided, with many calling Caleb Kennedy's exit a justified action and others stating that a “child’s mistake” shouldn’t ruin his career. Following are some of the reactions online, as "American Idol" fans expressed their opinions over his exit.

The kid is 16. Let's go back in time and pull up all the stupid crap any of you all have done as a minor. Caleb will be back. — Southern Karen❤ (@TennOutlander) May 13, 2021

My heart is 💔. You had a true shot at winning this!! You were one of favorites from the very beginning. Please don't stop making music. — Kat Weatherly (@katwalker1975) May 12, 2021

Sorry to see you go . Glad you owned it . Don’t let it get you down. Just learn from it . We all make mistakes . Keep recording your songs . You are a rising star — Dog Mom 🐾 (@lagunatick_) May 12, 2021

@calebkennedy I hate that there are jealous people out there that would ruin your career over a child's mistake.

Please keep your head up and keep going forward. God forgives but humans don't always. Stay with God, he will always help you get through everything. God Bless you! — Donna Shehan Gibson (@gibson9070) May 12, 2021

Caleb Kennedy don't let your mommy fight your battles. Admit your mistake, apologize and move on. You don't need crap excuses like you and your buddy were watching the Strangers. Clearly not the same pic.twitter.com/zQZ865zoQV — Kristin Jamroz (@k_roz) May 12, 2021

@AmericanIdol can’t forgive @calebkennedy for sitting beside someone and growing and learning but you all can praise @chrissyteigen and forgive her for telling a 16 year old to kill herself. Clearly this world has gone mad. #todaysculturesucks #stop #boycotamericanidol pic.twitter.com/E6gc1Kjc3h — Crystal J. S. Ford (@crys7996) May 13, 2021

@AmericanIdol please watch out for who you guys choose to support! Caleb Kennedy is extremely racist and prejudice! #calebkennedy pic.twitter.com/00sCTkHIsm — layla🐰 (@l8yl88) May 12, 2021

As a teacher, I see children making big mistakes every day. We correct them now so that they grow into responsible kind adult citizens. But it makes no sense to punish a high school kid for something he did in middle school. I hope he learned from this and will grow. — sweetisme (@sweetisme3) May 13, 2021

Me watching racists coming here to console a member blaming his downfall on Cancel Culture pic.twitter.com/iYnvVSmsjg — Hurssle (@Alex35611482) May 13, 2021

This breaks my heart knowing you’re gone. You were my absolute favorite, hands down. Keep doing you Caleb!!!! You’re one of a kind 💛 — Jean Jean 💋 (@manthaaaa32) May 12, 2021

This is insane. He was 12, and it may not have been Klan-related at all. #CalebKennedy is a talented young man who seems deserving of grace, a vanishing commodity in this grievance-driven world. Shame on #AmericanIdol for kicking him to the curb. https://t.co/xLRoxdLbGr — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) May 13, 2021

Well im sorry this has happen to you caleb. You was the BEST ONE on there.. You still have my trust / vote. We are all human. We going have allot of haters everywhere we turn. Hope it gets better for you. — Thomas Morris (@Thomas_Morris12) May 12, 2021

Ok. Never haven put on a KKK hood nor took a video w someone wear one. I bet that's how he truly feels SMFH he's sorry bc that video was came to light & no longer on AI — ⚾️SFGIANTS⚾️ (@Bubbles75757575) May 13, 2021

The world today are such softies!!! I hate this for you Caleb - you were my American Idol!!! Stay Golden - America loves a comeback 💙💙💙💙 — Tabbethea Hassell (@tabbethea) May 12, 2021

At 16 I fed knew that I wasn't going to be sitting next to someone with a KKK hood/robe on. No excuses for this behavior. — Brendan Casey (@bcasey725) May 13, 2021

With online support piling on, it’s still uncertain what could be in store for Caleb Kennedy in the future as social media continues to weigh in on his "American Idol" exit.