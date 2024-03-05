"I love how he answered each question respectfully": Fans react as NLE Choppa speaks out on Blueface clash and fake Chrisean Rock face tattoo

NLE Choppa and Lil Mabu's recent track Shotta Flow 7 created controversy as the rapper showed certain shots of a Chrisean Rock's lookalike in the song.

In the song, he also flaunted a tattoo of Rock on his face, which had initially shocked the masses. However, the rapper is now claiming that the tattoo was fake.

While talking to an Instagram page, @theshaderoom, NLE Choppa also opened up on his feud with Blueface. Choppa claimed that the face-off posted by Blueface was not a real boxing match flyer, as the former backed out of the match because he "wanted to do it the right way." He ended the video by claiming that he would never like to work with Blueface as he had a history of domestic violence.

He was then asked if there would be a collaboration between Chrisean Rock and NLE Choppa, to which he claimed to have "politely declined," as he stated that Rock was quite persistent in appearing on Shotta Flow 7.

As soon as the videos went viral, fans reacted and applauded the rapper for answering all the questions and clarifying his position to fans and listeners. One comment read:

Social media users applaud Choppa for his answers addressing the Blueface and Chrisean Rock controversy. (Image via @theshaderoom/ Instagram)

The entire fiasco between NLE Choppa and Blueface occurred when the former uploaded a video of him throwing dollars in a toilet, and the caption stated how he wanted to get "rid of all BlueFACES."

NLE Choppa’s recent videos about Blueface and Chrisean Rock sparked a flurry of reactions on social media

NLE Choppa grabbed a lot of eyeballs when he featured a lookalike of Chrisean Rock in the music video for his recent song. He then uploaded an image of his face with a tattoo of the singer on his face. However, he later clarified that the tattoo was fake.

As soon as the clarification videos of NLE Choppa spilling beans on his relationship with Blueface and Chrisean Rock went viral, here is how the netizens commented on @theshaderoom’s video:

While the video has already received thousands of likes and comments at the moment, neither Blueface nor Chrisean Rock have replied to the rapper's claims. On the other hand, NLE Choppa has also not reacted to the comments of the masses online.