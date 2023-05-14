"I was in love with Cole Sprouse": When Selena Gomez recalled visiting her old house and what she found there

Selena Gomez has been in the headlines recently for her rumored relationships with Chris Evans and Zayn Malik. And while those rumors remained exactly that, the actress did confirm her feelings for Riverdale star Cole Sprouse in an interview with Kelly Clarkson in 2020.

Upon visiting her old family house, the actress discovered her writings inside her old closets, where she'd written that she was in love with Cole Sprouse. Selena Gomez also shared a hilarious story of her first encounter with the actor on the sets of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

The actress guest starred in The Suite Life on Deck in 2009, in a crossover episode, and played Alex Russo from the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. The actress apprised Kelly Clarkson of her feelings for Sprouse back then and her experience on set:

"I had written inside the closets that I was in love with Cole Sprouse. Cole Sprouse was on 'Sweet Life With Zack & Cody' and I was obsessed with that show. And, I thought we were gonna be together, one day. Then I guest starred on the show, but I kissed his brother and I didn't get to kiss Cole. He was my first kiss. It was one of the worst days in my life."

The actress had previously been in the headlines for her on-and-off relationship with ex-beau Justin Bieber before the latter's marriage to model Hailey Bieber. The actress is also the center of attention in a new internet trend where people choose either Team Selena or Team Hailey and compare older videos of both celebrities. However, Selena Gomez recently stated that she does not condone this behavior and revealed that she's friends with Hailey and wishes her the best.

Selena Gomez talks about the importance of visiting her old family home

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, Selena Gomez reminisced on her past life, before becoming a singer. She talked about how important her old family home is to her and how visiting the house once a year has become a tradition.

The singer elaborated on how looking back at one's roots is important and a humbling experience for her. Addressing Kelly Clarkson about the topic, she said:

"For some reason, I wanted to go back to my middle school, I wanted to go back to my childhood home, which I do often. And I got to just be there and say, you know like, I was here, and I never ever thought that I could be where I am now. It was just really neat to see. I try to go there often, just because it's so nostalgic for me. And I've gone every year or so. But, I grew up there and everything started from there."

Known for wearing her heart on her sleeve, Selena Gomez has often been termed one of the most humble people in the industry. She has recently made headlines for being the most followed person on Instagram and also for her brilliant acting performance in the critically acclaimed Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building season 3 premieres this August

The third season of Hulu's comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building is set to be released on August 8, 2023. The official synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building."

The series revolves around three neighbors, Charles-Haden Savage (played by Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (played by Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (played by Selena Gomez), who live in an Upper West Side building called the Arconia. Season 3 of the show will also feature new cast members, including the likes of Paul Rudd and Academy Award winner Meryl Streep.

Fans can hardly wait for the series, as it promises to be the most unpredictable season of the show yet with a star-studded cast to add to its flair.

