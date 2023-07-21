"[I'm] going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets."-When Sunny Hostin took a dig at Miranda Lambert

During a discussion on "The View," Sunny Hostin clearly took a side in the debate regarding Miranda Lambert's calling out of fans for taking selfies during her concert.

Along with Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Whoopi Goldberg, they talked about Lambert's outburst during her July 17 concert in Las Vegas. Hostin made it clear that she wouldn't appreciate being told not to take selfies if she had paid a significant amount for VIP tickets.

"The expensive tickets in the VIP section that they were in are $757. I'm gonna take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757. I'm sorry, that's just me," Hostin said.

Sunny Hostin’s comment came as a response to the EGOT winner (an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) Whoopi Goldberg’s stand on the issue sided with Miranda Lambert.

"They paid money for the tickets, they came to see her, so she’s singing. [Give] at least a little respect … acknowledge that you can see her [and] she can see you too.” Goldberg commented.

Sunny Hostin was clear about her position and hearing her, The Sister Act actress opined that if Sunny Hostin feels so, she should “stay home”. Sunny Hostin further went on to share that sometimes maybe one just “wants a picture with music in the background” to rewatch the memories later, to which Goldberg responded by leaving the company of her co-hosts and asking them to “turn on the television girl”.

Whoopi Goldberg made her point on The View by walking out in support of Miranda Lambert when Sunny Hostin said she’ll “take as many selfies as she wants”

During the discussion between the hosts of The View and Sunny Hostin’s stance on selfies at a concert, amidst the Miranda Lambert concert drama, Whoopi Goldberg got up and left the table to take a selfie with a 91-year-old woman in the audience. When asked where was the Furlough actress going, she said that she was “leaving y’all”.

"I'm leaving y'all! I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we're going to do a selfie,” Goldberg said.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin and host Whoopi Goldberg (Image via ABC inc)

The beginning of it all was during Miranda’s concert in Las Vegas where she stopped mid-way and called out some fans who were taking selfies while Lambert was singing her ballad Tin Man.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, It's pissing me off a little bit." Lambert said.

The View airs on ABC every day at 11am (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

The internet can’t stop talking about Lambert’s ‘selfie-check’ and the “girls” from the concert have also said their piece about the entire situation. Calin, one of the girls that Lambert called out, spoke to CBS and shared that when they noticed Miranda was talking about them, they were halfway to “sitting down anyway”, and she “got red in the face” and “felt so embarrassed”.

"I was thinking, 'This is like being back at school and me and my friends did something that annoyed the teacher and now she's telling us to sit down,” Calin further noted.

While the internet may be heavily split over who’s got the right to selfies at a concert, Miranda Lambert has shaken her fans and given them a reality check of what she expects out of them at concerts. It remains to be seen if the Somethin’ Bad singer can actually change the attitude of concertgoers.