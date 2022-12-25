“I’m invested”: Jessie James Decker reacts to Kody Brown’s drama from TLC’s Sister Wives

Country singer Jessie James Decker has reacted to TLC’s Sister Wives, saying that she earlier used to watch the show with her mom but later stopped watching the show. Now, knowing that all of Kody Brown’s wives are leaving him, Jessie wants to know the details about his life.

The Dancing With the Stars alum Jessie James Decker said she wasn’t “in the mood” to “do a super deep dive” but would be glad if any of her followers could fill her in about Kody’s life. In an Instagram story video shared on Thursday, December 22, she said (as per Us Weekly):

“Can someone please DM me and just tell me what the heck is going on? All of [Kody Brown‘s] wives are leaving him. Like, what’s happening? And then I see that one of the ladies is staying. Please fill me in — just give me a little Cliff’s Notes. I’m invested but, like, not that invested.”

Jessie James Decker's mom narrates Kody Brown’s drama from TLC’s Sister Wives

(Image via @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram story video)

Jessie James Decker finally got all the details about Sister Wives’ Kody Brown’s life from her mother, Karen Parker. In an Instagram story video, Jessie asked Karen to update her about Kody’s life.

Karen then revealed that “Janelle is now also separated from Kody” because he says he is the “patriarch in the family,” and Janelle said that she would not settle for it. She further stated that there is a rumor that Kody will try to get back to his first wife, Meri.

Karen even revealed that Kody is now living with his fourth wife, Robyn. All three of his wives left him due to his ego and his behavior towards them. Jessie was happy to finally get all the details of Kody’s life from Sister Wives.

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown has four wives and 18 kids

Kody Brown is a father of 18 children from his four marriages to Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

Kody was first introduced to viewers when Sister Wives premiered in 2010. At the time, he was legally married to his first wife, Meri, and was “spiritually married” to his two other wives, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown.

Viewers were then introduced to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn. He spiritually married her in 2010 but legally married Robyn in 2014 after divorcing Meri.

Kody divorced Meri to formally adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship. Meri and Kody then “spiritually married” but lived separately after the divorce.

The show filmed the ups and downs of Kody’s life as they lived and raised their kids together. In November 2021, Christine and Kody announced their split after more than 25 years of marriage.

About a year later, in December 2022, Janelle also officially separated from Kody. Soon after, Meri also announced her split from Kody in a sneak peek at their Sister Wives: One on One special. In the clip, she said:

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’” He just made the decision. I have never heard him say that to me.”

Kody now lives with his only wife, Robyn. Watch Part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One on TLC on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

