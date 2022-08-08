"I'm literally crying right now": 90 Day Fiancé fans get emotional as Kobe shares a special moment with Emily's father

Kobe and Emily finally got married tonight on 90 Day Fiancé. Before the ceremony, Kobe had a heartfelt conversation with David, Emily's father, who gifted him something very personal. Kobe wanted to tell him about Emily's pregnancy at that moment but did not want to betray his wife.

He became emotional when he recalled how he had asked for David's permission to marry his daughter by sending him a letter. David said that he appreciated Kobe for leaving everything in his home country for his daughter, and Kobe apologized to him for getting his daughter pregnant in China.

90 Day Fiancé fans praised Kobe for respecting David, and they thought the two created a special bond.

After the ceremony, Kobe and Emily fought in front of the cameras about revealing the pregnancy to the family. Emily convinced him not to expose the secret right away. However, the couple shared the news with their family members a few days after the ceremony.

David, who was previously happy about them moving out of his home, decided to postpone his retirement plans. He was also disappointed that they did not adhere to his only rule that restricted them from having more kids under his roof. Emily's sister felt that she was taking advantage of her parents and not considering their feelings.

90 Day Fiancé fans believed that Emily was not a very good daughter and slammed her for her selfish behavior.

90 Day Fiancé fans get emotional after Kobe talks to David before marrying Emily

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Kobe almost revealed the pregnancy to his father-in-law after having an emotional conversation with him. Fans took to Twitter to express how beautiful the moment was. They also slammed Emily for not respecting her father like Kobe did.

Irma🧜🏼‍♀️🥑📚🐶🐹🐢🦒 @tangled30

#90DayFiance Nice moment between Kobe and Emily’s dad before the wedding but I still don’t like Emily. Nice moment between Kobe and Emily’s dad before the wedding but I still don’t like Emily.#90DayFiance https://t.co/XsX6S8mmVb

Cammie Bailey @cammie_bailey It's so messed up that Kobe who just got there respects Emily's parents more than Emily... #90DayFiance It's so messed up that Kobe who just got there respects Emily's parents more than Emily... #90DayFiance https://t.co/MfiCaUkTg9

sunshine @MeggSunshine Kobe means well I feel in every thing #90DayFiance Kobe means well I feel in every thing #90DayFiance

Fans also took to Twitter, claiming that Emily was not treating her parents right. Many felt that she did not care about her father having to postpone his retirement or wait for them to move out before he could make travel plans with his wife.

Sherry @SherryElls #90dayfiance Oh my goodness 🤦🏼‍♀️ I would not be laughing after springing that news to them. Emily’s dad can’t even retire. Oh my goodness 🤦🏼‍♀️ I would not be laughing after springing that news to them. Emily’s dad can’t even retire. 😣#90dayfiance

dolores tafoya @lildeeof4 Oh boy! Id blame Emily's dad for being upset. But I also understand where Emily's sister is saying where Emily's taking advantage of her parents. #90DayFiance now Kobe needs to step up and start being the husband and dad for. Oh boy! Id blame Emily's dad for being upset. But I also understand where Emily's sister is saying where Emily's taking advantage of her parents. #90DayFiance now Kobe needs to step up and start being the husband and dad for.

Nida @nidzi1k @olateeman Emily is selfish, I agree with her sister that she only looks out for herself, and takes advantage of her parents. Perhaps Kobe needs to move where his friends are so he can find work and establish himself #90DayFiance @olateeman Emily is selfish, I agree with her sister that she only looks out for herself, and takes advantage of her parents. Perhaps Kobe needs to move where his friends are so he can find work and establish himself #90DayFiance

Kia @ikea16 Emily is 29….why wasn’t she already living in her own place??? About 8-10 yrs late on enforcing her to grow up. #90DayFiance Emily is 29….why wasn’t she already living in her own place??? About 8-10 yrs late on enforcing her to grow up. #90DayFiance

Cammie Bailey @cammie_bailey Emily's sister was spot on when she said that her sister takes advantage like Emily didn't feel bad at all #90DayFiance Emily's sister was spot on when she said that her sister takes advantage like Emily didn't feel bad at all #90DayFiance https://t.co/jFGpmsaigz

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé tonight?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri and Miona got married in the absence of their parents. Miona made everyone wait for an arch that was later used as a decorative piece.

Shaeeda and Bilal also got married despite their differences. Shaeeda revealed that she did not initially believe they would make it this far as a couple. She recalled that she began dating Bilal two years ago and mentioned that she could not visit him at the time because of the pandemic.

The episode description reads:

"Emily and Kobe reveal their secret pregnancy; Patrick is desperate for Thaís' dad to bless the marriage; Miona's wedding day vision isn't coming together; the wedding officiant asks Shaeeda and Bilal three times if they're sure they want to marry."

Thais and Patrick were able to convince Thais' father to trust them to do their best, but he did not give them his blessing. They promised him that they would not disappoint him. 90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC every Sunday at 8:00 pm ET.

