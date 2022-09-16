''I'm in tears'': Emotional fans react to 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' episode 4

The fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is out, and fans can't stop talking about it. A number of pivotal events unfolded in the latest episode, one of which was Adar's stunning entry, which has made things much more interesting and complicated.

Fans on Twitter have been raving about the episode, with one user mentioning that they were in tears after watching the show.

meri @patelfiIms

.

.

.

.

god i love this show and everyone in it so much i’m in tears // #TheRingsOfPower #LOTRonPrime spoilersgod i love this show and everyone in it so much i’m in tears // #TheRingsOfPower #LOTRonPrime spoilers ....god i love this show and everyone in it so much i’m in tears

Without further ado, read on to find out what more fans have to say about the latest episode.

Fans on Twitter get emotional as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drops episode 4

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Many praised the emotional scenes of the episode, while others said that the show is ''improving week over week.''

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

trin ☾ @lotrbilbos #TheRingsofPower

.

.

.

.

.

.

the mithril scene had me sobbing i can’t explain how much i love durin and elrond’s friendship #LOTRonPrime spoilersthe mithril scene had me sobbing i can’t explain how much i love durin and elrond’s friendship #TheRingsofPower #LOTRonPrime spoilers ......the mithril scene had me sobbing i can’t explain how much i love durin and elrond’s friendship

WHITE LEAVES LOCKDOWN @RAlNSOFCASTAMRE #LOTROP

•

•

•

oh the little piece of elendil and isildur’s theme in durin iv and durin iii’s conversation…i love the father/son relationships in this show oh my god // #TheRingsOfPower #LOTRonPrime spoilersoh the little piece of elendil and isildur’s theme in durin iv and durin iii’s conversation…i love the father/son relationships in this show oh my god // #TheRingsOfPower #LOTROP #LOTRonPrime spoilers •••oh the little piece of elendil and isildur’s theme in durin iv and durin iii’s conversation…i love the father/son relationships in this show oh my god

trop spoilers @richonnescamino #LOTRonPrime #LOTRROP this quote from the silmarillion, “fairer than silver or ivory or pearls” can also describe beauty & queen regent tar-miriel is absolutely gorgeous. cynthia addai-robinson is doing a wonderful job in this role! your complaints mean nothing #RingsofPower this quote from the silmarillion, “fairer than silver or ivory or pearls” can also describe beauty & queen regent tar-miriel is absolutely gorgeous. cynthia addai-robinson is doing a wonderful job in this role! your complaints mean nothing #RingsofPower #LOTRonPrime #LOTRROP https://t.co/RtqN3bXWjm

Inn of Stormy Nights @InnkeeperEltara

#RingsofPower All the lore in episode 4! Says something cause they all have been packed. But wow. Loved how it was used in this character moment so well!!! All the lore in episode 4! Says something cause they all have been packed. But wow. Loved how it was used in this character moment so well!!! 😭😍😭#RingsofPower https://t.co/BKI8siuDBl

traviswatchesstuff @traviswatchess1

Episode 4 It genuinely feels like #RingsofPower just leveled up!Episode 4 It genuinely feels like #RingsofPower just leveled up!Episode 4 🙌

Nathan Deal @NattyD13 Nathan Deal @NattyD13 So my cousin and I watched Episode 3 of Rings of Power last night and it’s easily the best episode so far because it actually has a structure and I can actually remember and provide something of a synopsis of events, which is tangible improvement for the show. twitter.com/NattyD13/statu… So my cousin and I watched Episode 3 of Rings of Power last night and it’s easily the best episode so far because it actually has a structure and I can actually remember and provide something of a synopsis of events, which is tangible improvement for the show. twitter.com/NattyD13/statu… Just watched episode 4 of #RingsofPower . I’m mildly happy to say this show is continuing to improve week over week. I can actually follow what people are saying instead of all the dialogue being flowery nothing and the story’s getting a little more interesting. twitter.com/nattyd13/statu… Just watched episode 4 of #RingsofPower. I’m mildly happy to say this show is continuing to improve week over week. I can actually follow what people are saying instead of all the dialogue being flowery nothing and the story’s getting a little more interesting. twitter.com/nattyd13/statu…

۞Erica¹⁵ || No phone era @fcbformulaEri Second half of episode 4 of #RingsOfPower is literally all I've been waiting for and I just hope it keeps going like this Second half of episode 4 of #RingsOfPower is literally all I've been waiting for and I just hope it keeps going like this

One of the biggest highlights from the fourth episode was Elrond and Durin's memorable scene. Elrond suspects his good friend Durin is trying to hide something, and when he asks where Durin is, his wife, Disa, openly lies. He then eavesdrops on the couple's conversation and finds out that Durin is working on an old mine.

Meanwhile, things get even more complicated with Adar, who's now revealed to be an elf. He vaguely tells Arondir that he's been fed many lies over the years and later asks him to convey a message to the Southlanders: that they should surrender to him or else their lives will be in danger.

A quick look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The plot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place centuries before the events shown in The Hobbit and LOTR flicks. The official synopsis of the show, according to Amazon Prime Video, reads:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

The previous episodes clearly laid the foundation, establishing the central plot along with each character's motives and conflicts. Galadriel's hunt for her brother's killer Sauron drives the narrative, while Arondir's capture by Adar further elevated tension to a different level altogether.

With several crucial events set to unfold and the series getting more eventful and dramatic with each episode, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the rest of the season.

The show stars a number of talented actors, including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Míriel, and Owain Arthur as Durin IV, among many others, in key roles. The actors have received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics for their performances so far.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 4 is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far