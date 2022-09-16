''I'm in tears'': Emotional fans react to 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' episode 4

The fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is out, and fans can't stop talking about it. A number of pivotal events unfolded in the latest episode, one of which was Adar's stunning entry, which has made things much more interesting and complicated.
Fans on Twitter have been raving about the episode, with one user mentioning that they were in tears after watching the show.
Without further ado, read on to find out what more fans have to say about the latest episode.
Fans on Twitter get emotional as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drops episode 4
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Many praised the emotional scenes of the episode, while others said that the show is ''improving week over week.''
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
One of the biggest highlights from the fourth episode was Elrond and Durin's memorable scene. Elrond suspects his good friend Durin is trying to hide something, and when he asks where Durin is, his wife, Disa, openly lies. He then eavesdrops on the couple's conversation and finds out that Durin is working on an old mine.
Meanwhile, things get even more complicated with Adar, who's now revealed to be an elf. He vaguely tells Arondir that he's been fed many lies over the years and later asks him to convey a message to the Southlanders: that they should surrender to him or else their lives will be in danger.
A quick look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The plot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place centuries before the events shown in The Hobbit and LOTR flicks. The official synopsis of the show, according to Amazon Prime Video, reads:
''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''
The previous episodes clearly laid the foundation, establishing the central plot along with each character's motives and conflicts. Galadriel's hunt for her brother's killer Sauron drives the narrative, while Arondir's capture by Adar further elevated tension to a different level altogether.
With several crucial events set to unfold and the series getting more eventful and dramatic with each episode, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the rest of the season.
The show stars a number of talented actors, including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Míriel, and Owain Arthur as Durin IV, among many others, in key roles. The actors have received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics for their performances so far.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 4 is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.