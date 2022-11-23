“I'm truly disgusted”: Fans shocked as Heinz Beanz Pizza makes a return after 20 years

The Heinz Beanz brand is now reviving a '90s family-favorite frozen food, the infamous Heinz Beanz Pizza. The pizza is making a comeback 20 years after it was first introduced in 2003. Starting at the end of November, stores in Iceland will sell Heinz Beanz Pizza for just £3. Sophie Higgins, the Head of Growth Platform at Heinz, said:

“We know there are some true fans of our frozen Beanz Pizzas out there and — after a 20-year hiatus from supermarkets — we hope they’re as happy today as we are to hear this absolute classic is available again in stores."

This comes after a range of delectable Heinz Beanz innovations were introduced over the previous year, including the sprayable Mayo Mousse, Heinz Beanz Houmous, and Heinz Spoon Friez.

Pizza joints like Joe Public (London), Pizza Punks (Glasgow, Newcastle, and Belfast), and Proove (Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield) will sell Heinz Baked Pizza via Deliveroo.

Fans show mixed emotions over the reintroduction of Heinz Beanz Pizza after 20 years

Foodies all across the world are already paying attention to the announcement of Heinz Beanz Pizza, and many are eager to see the product return to store shelves. On Instagram, one user described the pizza as being “an absolute game changer.” Another enthusiastic user recalled:

“I used to love these when they were originally released and was gutted when you couldn't get them anymore."

However, not everyone is thrilled with the announcement. One user posted on Twitter, saying:

"Wow. This is the first I have ever heard of beanz pizza. No offence, British people, but I'm truly disgusted."

NFTrinity $abstract.clay @nf_trinity @NoContextBrits Wow. This is the first I have ever heard of beanz pizza. No offence, British people, but I'm truly disgusted. @NoContextBrits Wow. This is the first I have ever heard of beanz pizza. No offence, British people, but I'm truly disgusted.

One user on Reddit commented:

“HOLY C**P ITS BACK!! Where did you find this?! When this was first released in the 90s I ate these all the time then they stopped making them! Beat pizzas I’d ever eaten at the time!”

Mixed reactions kept pouring in on social media as one user described the Heinz Beanz pizza as a "God-level pizza," while another stated:

“Prepare to lose the skin from the roof of your mouth.”

Heinz Introduced Meatless Burgers & Mince "Powered by Beanz"

Vegan Business @veganbusinessbr



A empresa entrou na categoria de alternativas de carne congeladas com dois novos produtos – Meatless Burgers e Meatless Mince.



Confira!

veganbusiness.com.br/heinz-lanca-ha…



#vegan A Heinz, empresa americana de alimentos, lançou hambúrgueres e carne moída plant-based!A empresa entrou na categoria de alternativas de carne congeladas com dois novos produtos – Meatless Burgers e Meatless Mince.Confira! A Heinz, empresa americana de alimentos, lançou hambúrgueres e carne moída plant-based!A empresa entrou na categoria de alternativas de carne congeladas com dois novos produtos – Meatless Burgers e Meatless Mince.Confira!veganbusiness.com.br/heinz-lanca-ha…#vegan https://t.co/bTvBo84GKp

Meatless Burgers and Meatless Mince, both marketed as being "powered by Beanz," are two new products from Heinz that are joining the frozen meat substitutes market.

Burgers and mince have a rich, meaty flavor and are usually full of protein and low in saturated fat. Free of artificial chemicals, these food items come packed with fiber.

The products were initially only offered in the Netherlands, and Heinz did not specify when they would become available abroad. While more goods might be on the way, the company has described the launch as the first step in its plant-based meal journey.

Poll : 0 votes