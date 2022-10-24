"I have pictures and videos of you with me": Rojean Kar slams Travis Scott's response to Kylie Jenner cheating allegations 

Travis Scott adamantly denied spending time with his ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar recently. The two sparked rumors of hanging out at a shoot. However, the rapper claimed that he did not know Kar, which left the Instagram influencer enraged.

Rojean Kar recently took to Instagram to upload a Story of herself behind a camera. Netizens noted Travis Scott in the background and assumed that the two had reunited. However, the singer is debunking such claims. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old seemingly announced that he did not know Kar. He also claimed that she was uninvited to the shooting said. His Instagram story read:

“It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Rojean Kar responds to Travis Scott’s Instagram story

The Instagram influencer, who also goes by the name of Yung Sweetro online, mercilessly slammed the rapper and her ex-boyfriend. She reposted Scott’s statement on her private Instagram profile and fired back at Scott by saying:

“Ok what we’re not going to do, is we’re not going to lie on me. Because I’ve been good. I posted whatever f**king story you wanted me to post, I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f**king narrative you guys wanted to, no matter how much b**ls**t I got from it. But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me? Come on, come one sir.”

The model also alleged that she spent Valentine’s Day with Travis Scott. She added- “you cheat on that b**ch every single f**king night. The whole f**king city sees it! Don’t do this.”

Kar also claimed that she was “invited to that video shoot.” She also stated that she would not show up to places uninvited and claimed that she has “never taken a sneak picture” in her life. Speaking about the Instagram Story she posted, she admitted:

“Should I have posted that? No. Was it messy? Absolutely.”

Travis Scott responds to Rojean Kar’s Valentine’s Day claim

Travis Scott took to his Instagram Story to debunk Kar’s February 14th claim. In a now-deleted story, he showed a dining room table set decorated with a bouquet of flowers. He wrote:

“If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Travis Scott responds to Rojean Kar's Valentine's Day claims (Image via travisscott/Instagram)

Slamming back Kar claimed that the duo went to the same event later that night. She claimed that Scott’s friends called her several times after she left the event. She also added:

“Maybe your brain is all scrambled from like all the Molly you take… but you was at Gunna’s party on Feb 14th aka Valentine’s Day.”

Travis Scott's now-deleted Instagram story (Image via travisscott/Instagram)

Following Kar’s post, Scott shared a message from one of his close sources in a now-deleted post. The post read that Scott “does not fck with her in any way. Nothing else to see here

Poll : 0 votes