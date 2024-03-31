"I am having a pretty bad flare-up": Hailey Bieber opens up about suffering from skin condition called perioral dermatitis

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her struggles with the skin condition, perioral dermatitis, in the hopes that it helps others who struggle with the same.

Bieber has been an active advocate and has shared awareness about numerous health conditions in the past, including the mini stroke she suffered in 2022, which resulted in the discovery of her heart condition, patent foramen ovale.

The 27-year-old took to TikTok to open up about perioral dermatitis, which she described as “resembling acne or rosacea”.

“I’m having a pretty bad flare up,” she said.

Hailey Bieber's transparency around perorial dermatitis has been appreciated by fans and followers

Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber posted a vulnerable video on TikTok, with her bare face, and opened up about her struggles with the skin condition.

According to Bieber, the condition often involves:

“tiny red bumps that form on the lower half of the face in areas.”

She went on to reveal that she has been struggling with it for the last eight years. She said:

“This is something that I have had since I was about 19 or 20. And I know a lot of other people deal with it and struggle with it as well. I'm having a pretty bad flare up right now so I wanted to share what I use when I'm having a flare up.”

Hailey Bieber gave fans a closer look at her skin, especially the red spots around the nose and mouth. In the minute-long clip, she also detailed the products she uses during a flare-up.

She recommended the antibiotic Clindamycin as well, stating that it helps “stop the growth of bacteria on the skin.”

“And in the day time, I use something called Clindamycin, which is also a prescription you can get from a dermatologist.”

Bieber also promoted her own brand, Rhode's Glazing Milk, which is “super gentle” and helps “calm the skin.”

The supermodel then showed a video of how her skin looks in the morning after using the above-mentioned products, stating that it looked “a lot less irritated.”

The clip, which was captioned "Perioral Dermatitis! Let's talk about it," has received rave reviews from Hailey Bieber’s fans and followers.

The Cleveland Clinic states that women between the ages of 25 and 45 who "use topical steroids, face creams, and more" are more likely to develop the condition. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, there may be a burning sensation along with the rash that results from perioral dermatitis.

Bieber had earlier mentioned her experience with perioral dermatitis in 2022, as reported by Byrdie. She had posted an Instagram story in an attempt to be “as transparent as possible about my skin.”

“It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes. Some things I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that's too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF.”

