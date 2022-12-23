"I was a side piece and you're a str*pper": Nia Long spills tea about Regina Hall’s role in The Best Man: The Final Chapters

The cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about their roles in the mini-series released on Peacock.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is a continuation/conclusion to the 1999 film The Best Man. Regina Hall spoke candidly about the show and the cultural impact the 1999 movie had. The interview also saw Nia Long participate in some friendly fire.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters sees Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau reprise their roles from the 1999 film.

Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion, and Eric Scott Ways also appear in recurring roles.

Nia Long sarcastically said she was the "sidepiece" in The Best Man on The Kelly Clarkson Show

When host Kelly Clarkson asked Regina Hall about the cultural impact of The Best Man franchise, she spoke highly about the 1999 movie and how it influenced a wave of coming-of-age movies. She also spoke about the characters in the film.

Hall said that viewers saw a bunch of friends in their late teens and early 20s fall in love and grow into mature humans. It was a beautiful interpersonal relationship and narrated a subtle tale of friendship and relationships.

Regina continued by speaking of Morris Chestnut's role as Lance Sullivan and how he was a college football player who married his childhood sweetheart. She then turned towards Nia Long and before she could say anything, Long said:

"I was the side piece, lets be real."

Long also added that while she was the "side piece," Regina's character was "the str*pper," as everyone continued to laugh at her comments.

This caused the crew, host, and audience to burst into laughter. Long and Hall then had some fun too and fro with the latter disagreeing with her statement. They then settled the debate by agreeing that she was more like the centerpiece or an uber-successful side piece.

Regina Hall is known for her role as Brenda Meeks in the comedy horror Scary Movie film series. She has since appeared in several TV series and even became the first African American to win the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress.

Nia Long is best known for her contributions to Black Cinema. She rose to fame with her roles in Boyz n the Hood and the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She has received several accolades, including two NAACP Image Awards and a Black Reel Award.

A brief look at The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Created by Malcolm D. Lee, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, serves as a conclusion for The Best Man franchise. The franchise began in 1999 with the hit film The Best Man and then saw the sequel titled The Best Man Holiday in 2003.

The Peacock limited series official synopsis reads:

"Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance."

The show has eight episodes in total and was all at once released on December 22, 2022.

