NBC's The Voice announced the top 10 contestants for season 22 in its 19th episode, which aired on Tuesday, November 22. Coach Camila Cabello had three singers left on her team, but after the dedication-themed episode, the public did not vote for two of them, landing them in the instant save elimination round.

While Morgan Myles received the fifth-highest number of votes, Eric Who and Devix could not move forward in the competition. Eric and Devix sang The Climb and When You Were Young, respectively, to urge the public to vote for them, but unfortunately, the audience saved team Gwen's Kique instead.

This season of The Voice, like season 21, will not guarantee that every coach has at least one singer left in the finale. This means that Camila's only hope of winning the show is through Morgan slaying all of her performances in the upcoming weeks of the season. To encourage Camila, fans cheered for the first time singer-turned-coach and said that Morgan was a very good singer who could win.

The Voice fans think Morgan could win the show

After their final performances, Camila praised Eric Who for singing with his heart, and said that the public would miss him. John Legend also praised the contestant for singing with "joy and gratitude."

Following Devix's performance, Camila said that he was very talented and the public could "redeem" themselves by voting for him.

Unfortunately, neither Eric nor Devix were saved by voters, leaving Morgan as the only contestant from Camila's team to progress in the competition.

The Voice fans were impressed with Morgan's voice and felt that she had potential to win the season.

While they were upset that Devix did not get enough public votes, they also reassured Camila that she still had an amazing singer left in her team.

Edward Yglesias @biged22 You are doing a great job. You are still in it to win it. @camila_cabello #TheVoice

Teresa L Rice @TeresaLRice1 You may only have 1 artist, but she is amazing and you could win with Morgan. She is also on my team. @camila_cabello #TheVoice

Tony Clouse @tpclouse @camila_cabello #TheVoice Don't get discouraged by tonight's results! It has been a real joy to watch you as a coach this season. The quality of contestants has been steadily increasing over the seasons. You still have a very strong contender in the mix! Rooting for You!

Todd Anderson @octman35 @camila_cabello #TheVoice you got robbed tonight, devix so should have advanced tonight

Dee @Dee21768637 @camila_cabello #TheVoice I have really enjoyed you being on the show. You have been a new spark to the show.

What else happened on The Voice season 22 episode 19?

The episode description read:

"The top 9 artists are revealed as safe by America's votes while the bottom four compete in the instant save; coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton each perform with their teams for the first time."

This week on The Voice, the host announced top nine singers of the season, as voted by the public (ranked on the number of votes):

Team Gwen's Justin Aaron Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood Team Legend's Omar Jose Cardona Team Blake's Bodie Team Camila's Morgan Myles Team Blake's Rowan Grace Team Legend's Kim Cruse Team Blake's Brayden Lape Team Legend's Parijita Bastola

Team Camila's Eric Who and Devix were in the bottom four, along with team Gwen's Alyssa Witrado and Kique. Alyssa sang Ocean Eyes, and Kique performed Earned It.

While trying to convince the audience to save Kique, Gwen said that Kique being in the elimination round was definitely a mistake. Alyssa's confidence was lauded by Blake, and Gwen said that she wished Alyssa had more time on the show.

Ultimately, Kique was saved by the public as they voted for him the most within 5 minutes of the round.

Coach Blake revealed that he and his mother were producing a holiday-based film which will be released on Hallmark on December 26. Camila sang Happy Together with her teammates. Coach Blake also performed, singing Southern Nights, with his team.

The top eight singers of NBC's The Voice will be announced next week on Monday, November 28, and Tuesday, November 29, at 8 pm ET. Following that, the final eight will proceed to the finale.

